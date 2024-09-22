It seems that the "Core Magazine 61" issue released in March 01, 2007 has been effectively scrubbed from the internet, zero english translations are available for purchase (rumored to have been bought up and destroyed by Dana), and the Japanese version cost nearly 400 dollars on amazon as it is rare.The translation for the title on amazon is:The comic has a section detailing the acquisition of Pride by the UFC and shows Dana in a very bad light. Few images of the comic remain easy to find. I have used the wayback machine for about 2 hours and cannot find it still.Here is the one imagine I have found, there is rumored to be MUCH more extreme imagery in the other pages and I was wondering if anyone else had gone down this rabbit hole before me and had success.Any help or guidance would be great, this is proving a difficult topic to research.