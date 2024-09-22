Media Core Comics 61- UFC vs Pride (MUST FIND THIS)

OnMicMMA

OnMicMMA

Like and Sub to my YT!
@White
Joined
Sep 22, 2024
Messages
1
Reaction score
4
It seems that the "Core Magazine 61" issue released in March 01, 2007 has been effectively scrubbed from the internet, zero english translations are available for purchase (rumored to have been bought up and destroyed by Dana), and the Japanese version cost nearly 400 dollars on amazon as it is rare.
This is the Amazon Page

The translation for the title on amazon is:

"The Dark Mat World You Don't Know: Prode Kameda Pro Wrestling K-1"
(Core Comics 61) Comic


The comic has a section detailing the acquisition of Pride by the UFC and shows Dana in a very bad light. Few images of the comic remain easy to find. I have used the wayback machine for about 2 hours and cannot find it still.

Here is the one imagine I have found, there is rumored to be MUCH more extreme imagery in the other pages and I was wondering if anyone else had gone down this rabbit hole before me and had success.

Any help or guidance would be great, this is proving a difficult topic to research.
DanaWhiteyakuza.png
 
Last edited:
I bet that Sengoku Road (might be misremembering I gotta check) guy in Worldwide might know something

EDIT: @Mbetz1981
 
Last edited:
This is amazing! I always wondered where that image came from.
 
If I were you, I'd get my hands on the Japanese issue and get it translated by some of those manga pirates.
 
Stop posting evidence of reality please. That gets you called a conspiracy theorist by PR posters. Stick to the approved talking points.

- UFC Noche was the best event in combat sports history like Dana said!
- Power Slap will be the #1 sport in the world like Dana said AND they have more followers now than soccer!
- Jon is GOAT because he beat GANE like Dana said... if still in doubt Dana said it'd be FOR SURE if he beats STIPE!!
- Herb Dean is the best in the biz like Dana says!
- Only another UFC card will very soon overtake UFC Noche as the best event in combat sports history like Dana is gonna say!

In the future please copy/paste any of the above messages and post those instead.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ludwig von Mises
BANGER photo from Pride FC got me thinking
2 3
Replies
53
Views
3K
Ludwig von Mises
Ludwig von Mises

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,903
Messages
56,223,598
Members
175,114
Latest member
OnMicMMA

Share this page

Back
Top