Rod1 said: Cop killer released by Trump went on to attack wife He had been married five months when he choked his wife.

Can someone explain to me why Trump pardoned that POS?



I mean the Occam Razon scenario is that Trump just took bribes in exchange for pardons, but that will quickly be shot down as an smear on Trump.



Maybe because trump is a piece of shit? I read the article. He set up the robbery but didn’t pull the trigger. I have no idea why he would choose to pardon this guy. It was a chicken shit move on his last day in office. To sum up my comments, fuxk trump. Fuck harris/walz as well. They all suck tremendously