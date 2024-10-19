Cool "B" cities you like besides the one you live in.

I am a NYC guy but I travel for work. I have been to some really cool cities, and some really shitty ones. I can always find a good time for the most part, but food, nightlife, quality of people are a must. I also like the phrase "When in Rome", so I try to hit the spots and food the city is famous for. I am in Dallas right now, and I have to say I don't love it. Had some decent BBQ, but the city itself is kind of meh. Spread out and no uniformity. Lots of riff raff. Forget NYC, Miami, Chicago, LA....What are some cool "B" cities?



"B" Cities I love:

Scottsdale AZ---Great nightlife, decent food culture, amazingly hot tall tan chicks.

Kansas City--BBQ is good, decent steaks. Nightlife is fun, the people are VERY nice.

Nashville--Food is just OK (besides great Hot chkn sandwiches), but the live music scene and bar culture is fantastic. People are nice, women are very friendly.