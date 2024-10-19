Cool "B" cities you like besides the one you live in.

I am a NYC guy but I travel for work. I have been to some really cool cities, and some really shitty ones. I can always find a good time for the most part, but food, nightlife, quality of people are a must. I also like the phrase "When in Rome", so I try to hit the spots and food the city is famous for. I am in Dallas right now, and I have to say I don't love it. Had some decent BBQ, but the city itself is kind of meh. Spread out and no uniformity. Lots of riff raff. Forget NYC, Miami, Chicago, LA....What are some cool "B" cities?

"B" Cities I love:
Scottsdale AZ---Great nightlife, decent food culture, amazingly hot tall tan chicks.
Kansas City--BBQ is good, decent steaks. Nightlife is fun, the people are VERY nice.
Nashville--Food is just OK (besides great Hot chkn sandwiches), but the live music scene and bar culture is fantastic. People are nice, women are very friendly.
 
Agreed on the first two. Never been to the third one.

I do prefer Kansas City, Missouri over Kansas City, Kansas though.

Omaha was cool for a weekend. I really liked the vibes in Portland Maine and Portsmouth New Hampshire.
 
I'm in Kansas City right now, I like it here. I go here once a year for 8 years now. I had some really good Texas style brisket yesterday. Place called chef j. I went one hour after open and already sold out of ribs. The people here are nice


I really liked San Antonio. Friendly people the Riverwalk area is pretty
Also like how the alamo is just right there, tourist store tourist store alamo. Seems so out of place. Really cool

Also like Nashville a lot
The street where all the country bars is was very fun. Reminded me of a less crazy, less dirty New Orleans bourbon street.

even with the dirty feel, really like New Orleans. Been to bourbon street a few times stayed right on it once. Very fun.
 
The Vikings are better than the Cowboys... so whatever town that is.
 
denver for me. i'd probably be living there right now if not for work and family where i am.
 
Scottsdale is badass. Idk if it counts as a B city but San Diegoat is the goat.
 
Lexington KY was cool when I was there. Nice around the university and lots of pretty blonds. Obsessed with horses though. Statues of them everywhere. My exes friend from work giving us a tour channeled my inner 8th grader and tourettes guy voice saying "Fuck horses!" because she was trying to force us to take pictures with every damn horse statue we came across.

Gatlinburg TN and the surrounding areas are very cool. Mountains and lots of stuff to do. Reminds me of a beach town, but in a mountain setting. Very busy in the summer.

Tampa was nice when I went. Idk now after the hurricanes.
 
