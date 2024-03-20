BearGrounds
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 6, 2006
- Messages
- 18,426
- Reaction score
- 14,072
Here's a few headlines from various sources to get you started on seeing the bigger picture. They're going to squeeze out smaller, local farmers to make way for a monopoly of corporate owned agriculture. Once that happens (and largely already has), you're at their mercy. One way in which they do this via the government is to write laws (part of the climate change scam) making it problematic for farmers to process their products, because the processing plants get closed due to emissions regulations. Read more:
Over 140,000 Farms Lost In 5 Years
Between 2017 and 2022, the number of farms in the U.S. declined by 141,733 or 7%, according to USDA’s 2022 Census of Agriculture, released on Feb. 13. Acres operated by farm operations during the same timeframe declined by 20.1 million (2.2%), a loss equivalent to an area about the size of Maine. Only 1.88% of acres operated and 1% of farm operations were classified under a non-family corporate farm structure.
Over 140,000 Farms Lost In 5 Years | ZeroHedge
ZeroHedge - On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero
www.zerohedge.com
The USDA has handed out $3 billion to some of the country's largest agriculture corporations and associations to have them create ways to track and monitor farms and ranches greenhouse gas emissions. This is being done while the same administration is blaming agriculture for destroying the planet. It's not hard to guess what will come next.
Biden Advances Agenda to Eradicate Farmland in Preparation for ‘Synthetic Food’
The globalist’s plan to desolate American farmland is well underway as Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency advances its plot to bankrupt food processing facilities across America as part of its plan to implement “synthetic food.”
Under the guise of achieving “Net Zero,” farmers across America and the world are facing complete financial ruin as millions of acres of farmland are bought up, while thousands of food processing plants are put out of business to fight “climate change.”
This is why farmers across Europe have been protesting against the WEF-controlled bloc after it implemented draconian climate-related rules, making it impossible for them to survive.
Meanwhile, in the U.S., a newly introduced wastewater rule will allow major corporations like Tyson Foods, who recently announced its transition from meat to “insect farming,” to dominate the market and drive out real food from the reach of Americans.
Biden Plots to Destroy Farms in Preparation for Synthetic food
The globalist's plan to destroy farmland is well underway as Joe Biden advances plot to bankrupt food processing plants for synthetic food
disswire.com
Bill Gates is the biggest private owner of farmland in the United States. Why?
Bill Gates has never been a farmer. So why did the Land Report dub him “Farmer Bill” this year? The third richest man on the planet doesn’t have a green thumb. Nor does he put in the back-breaking labor humble people do to grow our food and who get far less praise for it. That kind of hard work isn’t what made him rich. Gates’ achievement, according to the report, is that he’s largest private owner of farmland in the US. A 2018 purchase of 14,500 acres of prime eastern Washington farmland – which is traditional Yakama territory – for $171m helped him get that title.
In total, Gates owns approximately 242,000 acres of farmland with assets totaling more than $690m. To put that into perspective, that’s nearly the size of Hong Kong and twice the acreage of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, where I’m an enrolled member. A white man owns more farmland than my entire Native nation!
Bill Gates is the biggest private owner of farmland in the United States. Why? | Nick Estes
Gates has been buying land like it’s going out of style. He now owns more farmland than my entire Native American nation
www.theguardian.com
It isn't hard to see what's happening, but, as well already know, the bots will cheer this on. They want to be slaves.
If you can, and have the means, buy your food products from local, small family owned farms. Avoid the poisonous corporate junk. You can make a difference.
Last edited: