This is exactly the kinda classic gaming with a new coat of paint for modern consoles & gaming standards that gets me hyped.



4.5 Minute Preview





Full 15 Minute Demo





1.5 Minute Character Trailer



Release Date : March 12th.

Will be on practically everything, including Switch though some YouTube video titles imply there's some problems so be sure to check them out before you buy.



Looking forward to checking out the full reviews when it releases, with the expectation I'll be buying it in the near future.