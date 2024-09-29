Contender Series - Week 8

Finney was really disappointing last time around despite the win. But I think this is set up for him to get it. Er-Ramy is not very good, and his last opponent was able to power him down just by walking him backwards.



Savoie-Smith, Savoie seems just okay, solid but has a questionable tank and gets into trouble against guys he shouldn't. Smith tends to just throw bombs, but he's the credentialed wrestler here and has that to back it up. Think the line's pretty wide but Smith is a rightful favorite.



Franklin-Martinez is interesting. Franklin has REALLY strong boxing. Doesn't throw a lot of kicks though and seems really susceptible to leg kicks. Questionable ground game too. Martinez seems solid all-around, good movement and defensively sound. Both have good gas tanks even in a high pace so should be a fun fight. Would not be surprised to see Franklin find the chin but Martinez seems like the right pick.



Montes-Calderon seems like an easy bet on Montes. Short notice for Calderon, he still fights kinda green, seems like he has solid jits but not on Montes' level.



Surprised to see Diyar as such a small favorite. He's fought some questionable comp, but I think he has little weakness and incredible potential. I think Bartosz is actually pretty solid, just not on the same level.