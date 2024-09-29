Contender Series - Week 8

Thesnake101
Odds got released way earlier this time around, still some big favorites as per usual but this seems like one of the more evenly matched cards for this season.
Off the top I think Jacobe and Finney have the wrestling chops to run over their opponents, rest I'm not very confident about but I do know there's some hype on Martinez and he's a finisher, so his line could have value. Main Event the Kazakhstani opened around -200 I believe, at least I recall seeing him at that price, but money seems to have come in on his opponent. Might take him now that he's -140, though Contender Series favorites have been cursed so far.