Elvis. said:

5 people died making the Empire State Building and the general consensus was



Wow , only 5 , good job everyone Before safety standards were improved people would die all the time working construction .

People still die all the time although I guess not at the same scale unless you look to the middle east they got thousands of construction deaths each year.You get about 50 a year in the UK, in the US standards aren't as high so it's averaging 1000.