Media Conor tells Cain Velasquez to hold his beer, as he attempts career-threatening exercise routine

no lie, that looks like an amazing piece of exercise equipment. seems to hit many muscle groups. i don't know, i'm not an expert at all lol, it just looks like it does a lot. i guess it could be really bad for the back, but i'm guessing that it's specifically designed for conor, and was probably built with his safety in mind.
 
What tf is on this doods arm?
 
no lie, that looks like an amazing piece of exercise equipment. seems to hit many muscle groups. i don't know, i'm not an expert at all lol, it just looks like it does a lot. i guess it could be really bad for the back, but i'm guessing that it's specifically designed for conor, and was probably built with his safety in mind.
it's just a basic ab machine, every commercial gym has that.

yes, your back will hurt after if you go all the way down with it.
 
it's just a basic ab machine, every commercial gym has that.

yes, your back will hurt after if you go all the way down with it.
there're like infinte ways to excercise your abs, after like 12 years since my first introducion to this machine i still don't understand why spending thousands of dollars for it.
 
Who remembers Tony's impeccable Deadlift form?

92v7c1.gif
 
