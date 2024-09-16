Conor McGregor tested 13 times already, struggle to get a date

Conor is an alcoholic, cocaine addict who can’t stay sober long enough to get through a training camp.



All the likeable things about Conor when he came up are gone. His skills are diminished, his wit is gone and he’s an insufferable egomaniac. He was always a flawed person but at least he was entertaining on the come up and he had the skills back then to back it up.



No way he can hold his demons aside to even get through a camp now. Chandler burned 2 years of his life waiting for that. Whatever. Hopefully he can get clean for the sake of his family and health.