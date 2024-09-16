Conor McGregor tested 13 times already, struggle to get a date

vlz

vlz

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Aug 27, 2016
Messages
1,310
Reaction score
1,678
timestamped




whats wrong with his eyebrows

2023069.512.webp
 
Last edited:
I hate McGregor more than words can eloquently express.
 
Conor is done ….when was his last impressive win ….Alvarez?
 
Conor is an alcoholic, cocaine addict who can’t stay sober long enough to get through a training camp.

All the likeable things about Conor when he came up are gone. His skills are diminished, his wit is gone and he’s an insufferable egomaniac. He was always a flawed person but at least he was entertaining on the come up and he had the skills back then to back it up.

No way he can hold his demons aside to even get through a camp now. Chandler burned 2 years of his life waiting for that. Whatever. Hopefully he can get clean for the sake of his family and health.
 
Once again Conor insinuates that the UFC is holding him back from fighting and once again not a single one of these "MMA journalists" thinks to ask him about it. It's absolutely comical. They are entirely focused on asking questions to promote the business.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,480
Messages
56,200,307
Members
175,106
Latest member
Anonymous Sydney

Share this page

Back
Top