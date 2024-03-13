JoeganMoldberg
Conor on the Red Carpet speaking with reporters about his new movie. He seems super hyper and excited lol.
Do you think he ever fights again? Do you care?
Someone should tell him that there’s plenty of decaffeinated coffees that are just as tasty as the real thing
Have they invented decaf cocaine yet
Conor comin back for the 170 strap.I read somewhere he has interest in boxing in Saudi Arabia. He may have to do one more fight for the UFC but he is probably going to try and get out of whatever remains with his contract.