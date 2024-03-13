Media Conor McGregor talking to reporters at the premeire of "Road House"

He’ll fight one more time then retire if he loses. If he wins he’ll fight again until he loses
 
Someone should tell him that there’s plenty of decaffeinated coffees that are just as tasty as the real thing <Lmaoo>
 
Wasn't he just at a bar getting absolutely sloshed with fans watching UFC 299?

This guy isn't fighting this year. If ever.
 
I read somewhere he has interest in boxing in Saudi Arabia. He may have to do one more fight for the UFC but he is probably going to try and get out of whatever remains with his contract.
 
Conor comin back for the 170 strap.
 
Conor has his eyes firmly set on that Saudi money after seeing what Ngannou could make with it while being a fraction of the name.
 
I been hesitant to say anything about noise candy with him, but damn he seems pretty zooted in that clip lol. Maybe he's just excited lol.
 
Well, the movie and Conor both have something in common. They are both a hot mess.

It doesn't deserve a theatrical release.
 
