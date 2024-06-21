  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Conor Mcgregor Reveals "Broken" Pinky Toe REAL Reason He Pulled Out

my-foot-was-a-balloon-balloon-foot.gif



maxresdefault.jpg
 
Its Just a bruise, someone get him some ice!
 
Conor vs Chandler
Ilia vs Max
Islam vs Arman II
OMalley vs Merab
Jones vs Stipe
Grasso vs Shevchenko III
Zhang vs Suarez
Pantoja vs
Poatan vs Ankalaev or Jiri/Poatan III

Going to be interesting to see how they build the final 4 ppvs after August(305). They almost certainly will add a 5th, possibly even a 6th ppv. For Conor & Jones respectively.
 
I like how he’s keeping it touch with his roots and tells the world he really needs the money to justify buying that new Bugatti….

I really sympathise!!!
 
I'm almost certain Islam vs Arman and Pantoja/Whoever is gonna be on the October Abu Dhabi PPV as usual.

Max vs Ilia at the sphere is almost guranteed as well with Shev vs Grasso. the MSG card if they were smart would be Jones vs Stipe/Sean vs Merab.

The Conor one, i'd just save him for the last card of the year.
 
