JoeRowe said: Conor vs Chandler

Ilia vs Max

Islam vs Arman II

OMalley vs Merab

Jones vs Stipe

Grasso vs Shevchenko III

Zhang vs Suarez

Pantoja vs

Poatan vs Ankalaev or Jiri/Poatan III



Going to be interesting to see how they build the final 4 ppvs after August(305). They almost certainly will add a 5th, possibly even a 6th ppv. For Conor & Jones respectively. Click to expand...

I'm almost certain Islam vs Arman and Pantoja/Whoever is gonna be on the October Abu Dhabi PPV as usual.Max vs Ilia at the sphere is almost guranteed as well with Shev vs Grasso. the MSG card if they were smart would be Jones vs Stipe/Sean vs Merab.The Conor one, i'd just save him for the last card of the year.