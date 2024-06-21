  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Conor Mcgregor Reveals "Broken" Pinky Toe REAL Reason He Pulled Out - UPDATE: RDA/Islam React

Take some Midol you candyass.

Every single thing that lowlife asshole said about others in a demeaning nature. He is all of those things, and worse, now. The chickens have come home to roost.

Fuck him..

1718988195988.gif
 
my-foot-was-a-balloon-balloon-foot.gif



maxresdefault.jpg
 
Conor vs Chandler
Ilia vs Max
Islam vs Arman II
OMalley vs Merab
Jones vs Stipe
Grasso vs Shevchenko III
Zhang vs Suarez
Pantoja vs
Poatan vs Ankalaev or Jiri/Poatan III

Going to be interesting to see how they build the final 4 ppvs after August(305). They almost certainly will add a 5th, possibly even a 6th ppv. For Conor & Jones respectively.
 
I like how he’s keeping it touch with his roots and tells the world he really needs the money to justify buying that new Bugatti….

I really sympathise!!!
 
JoeRowe said:
Conor vs Chandler
Ilia vs Max
Islam vs Arman II
OMalley vs Merab
Jones vs Stipe
Grasso vs Shevchenko III
Zhang vs Suarez
Pantoja vs
Poatan vs Ankalaev or Jiri/Poatan III

Going to be interesting to see how they build the final 4 ppvs after August(305). They almost certainly will add a 5th, possibly even a 6th ppv. For Conor & Jones respectively.
Click to expand...
I'm almost certain Islam vs Arman and Pantoja/Whoever is gonna be on the October Abu Dhabi PPV as usual.

Max vs Ilia at the sphere is almost guranteed as well with Shev vs Grasso. the MSG card if they were smart would be Jones vs Stipe/Sean vs Merab.

The Conor one, i'd just save him for the last card of the year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,903
Messages
55,724,471
Members
174,912
Latest member
Beta Call

Share this page

Back
Top