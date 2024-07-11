McGregor was due to fight Michael Chandler last month but pulled out after breaking just toe just a few weeks before the UFC 303 bout. The fight has yet to be rescheduled with the Irishman insisting he will be fit to return in August or September while UFC CEO Dana White claims his star attraction will not be ready before November. Click to expand...

The question that i have is time running out for Conor McGregor in the UFC? its being nearly since three years since the last fight that Conor had a fight in the UFC.Before the UFC 303 bout he was seen partying instated of training for the bout.At least Conor claims now that he swapped partying for training for the new bout as he awaits for it.Now according to some reports McGregor had deleted a update to his UFC fans.Which begins the question whatever or not Conor McGregor will even fight this year at all before the year ends?Conor McGregor insisted had swapped partying for training as now he awaits a new date for his UFC comeback.