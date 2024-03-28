Media Conor Mcgregor Officially Back Training With Johnny Walker Looking WILDLY Different

We were all aware he'd have to get off the juice before returning. Bulked up for his Hollywood flop, but he needs to get back down. I'm imagining it happens at 170, as the 155 cut might be too much for Comfortable Conor.
 
Last edited:
And Giant Chandler will be born

conor-nate-diaz.gif
 
Looking really thin , like he’s going to get manhandled by Chandler
 
I wouldn't read too much into McGregor's appearance as a gauge of competition readiness, the man is a test tube at this point.
Tomorrow he'll look like a bloated twitching mess, the day after he's gonna look ready to go for a 155 cut.
 
