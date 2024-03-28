Protein powder? The only one he might be offHe’s looking healthier here. Maybe he’s off the powder?
Might switch it up on Michael Chandler and make it 155 or 170 possibly?
Not in a million years, at least not for long. The powder is part of the contributing factor of why he shrunk so fast imo.He’s looking healthier here. Maybe he’s off the powder?
Not in a million years, at least not for long. The powder is a contributing factor of why he shrunk so fast imo.
My favorite part of this gif is the shadow of nates hand eclipsing ConorAnd Giant Chandler will be born
Cocaine combine with getting off Peds will shrink you ultra quick.