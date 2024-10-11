Media Conor McGregor goes off on multiple fighters, fires Mike Perry from BKFC again

I have to say though, there is something pretty fucking badass about a chick slinging bare knuckles for a living lol
 
usernamee said:
Is that a chick or a guy on his left? And how much coke or amphetamines is she on? I was more annoyed with him/her than anything else in this video lol
Gzuz, I rewatched Just for her.. busy lips. She's probably taking connor's early morning share so people could understand him on the mic
 
Nope.
Perry threw him around with the back of his hand.
Conor wants nothing of that!
But needs clicks for his influencer business earning him millions of $ still.
Without doing anything.
 
usernamee said:
Is that a chick or a guy on his left? And how much coke or amphetamines is she on? I was more annoyed with him/her than anything else in this video lol
A boatload lol! She’d fucking crannked out of her mind
 
Honestly do not ever see him fighting again, with that much money and the new promoter role I just cannot see it.
 
BKFC events are incredibly fun. The promotion is growing at a meteoric pace. I was at their LA event this year and then the Miami event and had a fucking blast. Something about bone on flesh violence it is testicular fortitude personified!

IMG_8777.jpeg

Sitting behind Lytle with all access pass nbd.
 
Jeremy Stephens piecing him up in BKFC would an epic way to go out

Only thing better is a solid Mike Perry dental arrangement in the squared-circle
 
Travis Alexander said:
BKFC events are incredibly fun. The promotion is growing at a meteoric pace. I was at their LA event this year and then the Miami event and had a fucking blast. Something about bone on flesh violence it is testicular fortitude personified!
In the early days of the UFC the vast majority of people who entered were born pure fighters. Nowadays in the UFC there's born fighters, there's athletes that fight, there's people looking for clout, etc.

But even in 50 years time I believe the only people entering the BKFC ring will be people born for violence. Sure some clout chasers will come but they will soon go because you need to be built differently to handle that type of combat to hang around even for a little bit.
 
I don't know what Perry's actual status is with BKFC but he's been talking solely about his own Dirty Boxing promotion recently.
 
usernamee said:
Is that a chick or a guy on his left? And how much coke or amphetamines is she on? I was more annoyed with him/her than anything else in this video lol
I believe that's their women's champ actually
 
Well, at least he's right about the fake Spaniard. Topuria is about as Spanish as Khamzat is Swedish
 
