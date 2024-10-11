Travis Alexander said: BKFC events are incredibly fun. The promotion is growing at a meteoric pace. I was at their LA event this year and then the Miami event and had a fucking blast. Something about bone on flesh violence it is testicular fortitude personified! Click to expand...

In the early days of the UFC the vast majority of people who entered were born pure fighters. Nowadays in the UFC there's born fighters, there's athletes that fight, there's people looking for clout, etc.But even in 50 years time I believe the only people entering the BKFC ring will be people born for violence. Sure some clout chasers will come but they will soon go because you need to be built differently to handle that type of combat to hang around even for a little bit.