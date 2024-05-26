Media Conor McGregor enjoying himself at the club this weekend

Weird that he's acting all drunk because we all know he's staying completely sober in the run up to the Chandler fight.

Cos, you know, he said he was right?

And I believe him.
 
svmr_db said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1794808149964411329
b16b0161-8a39-41ff-b5a6-04c8c69f219b_text.gif


blackheart said:
Dude really tried to pull a chicks tit out of her dress on camera posted on social media 😑
Screenshot_2023_06_16_at_10.04.41_AM.5.png


Couldn't even at least do that after pulling the girl into the bathroom like he used to. Somehow Conor got even less classy
 
Dee seems like a great woman. Allows open relationships and seems to be a bit of a freak.
 
wasn't he on about how sober he is while training for this fight... ??? doesn't look very sober to me.....
1716756036769.png
 
MAlexander22 said:
Dee seems like a great woman. Allows open relationships and seems to be a bit of a freak.
She was quite the looker before all the kids too. Stuck with Conor when he was living at home on welfare. Gave him 200 healthy babies. If I was Conor there'd be a 30 foot monument to Dee outside of our mansion.
 
blackheart said:
She was quite the looker before all the kids too. Stuck with Conor when he was living at home on welfare. Gave him 200 healthy babies. If I was Conor there'd be a 30 foot monument to Dee outside of our mansion.
Sad that she blew up to 300 lbs after popping out all those kids, but at least she's the CFO for McGregor, Inc.
 
Morris88 said:
Just an ecstasy camp
 
