In a recent press conference for BKFC, part owner McGregor said he has two fights left on his UFC contract and is keeping his eyes on the lightweight fighters of BKFC. He went on to say “I’m not just up here as a owner.. You know, player/manager.” He also called BKFC the next evolution of combat sports.

Chandler, Diaz trilogy and off to BKFC?

Personally, I wouldn’t be surprised if he never fights again.

*full video


Some additional Q&A
 
