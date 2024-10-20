koa pomaikai said: It affects him but why does that mean he’s fighting for his “son’s honor”.



Edit to your edit, you realize this thread I made is literally about Conor being wrong and losing money? Click to expand...

Video: Francis Ngannou delivers emotional post-fight speech after huge knockout win - ‘Please remember my son, Kobe’ Francis Ngannou was overcome with emotion following his knockout win over Renan Ferreira at PFL’s "Battle of the Giants" event after dedicating the win to his late 15-month old son.

Goutfather said: seriously. it’s lame as fuck when anyone brings up someone’s dead kid as a reason to support or oppose them, or any other tragedy. whoever brings it up first is a loser. Click to expand...

He clearly was:“I only think about my son, Kobe. I only took this fight because of him. I hope they can remember his name because without Kobe we wouldn’t have been here tonight, I wouldn’t have fought. So, thank you everyone of coming,” he said.“It was tough, it has been tough. The training camp was tough, the past two days were tough. I was full of emotion and I couldn’t do anything without thinking about him. I was trying to be strong for my son, keep moving, but it is hard, man, it is hard,” he said while trying to hold back his tears.“I just want to say, please remember my son Kobe. I dedicate this to him. This is for Kobe,” he concluded.Okay there bud. Tons of people were pulling for Francis tonight because of this even if they weren't huge fans. Including me.His words are a lot more powerful than yours though so I'll let them speak for themself.