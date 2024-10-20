Media Conor “Mystic Mac” Mcgregor predicted Ngannou to lose by KO and placed $500,000 bet.

K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
344
Reaction score
827
Call me old fashioned but I think shows poor character to put that kind of wager against a man fighting for the honor of his deceased boy. That's blood money. That's probably the reason why he bet against him as well because he thought Francis would crack under the pressure.
 
MarioLemieux said:
Call me old fashioned but I think shows poor character to put that kind of wager against a man fighting for the honor of his deceased boy. That's blood money. That's probably the reason why he bet against him as well because he thought Francis would crack under the pressure.
Click to expand...

Why is he fighting for the honor of his deceased boy? Did Ferreira kill his boy or something?

If Francis lost, would his deceased son be dishonored?
 
koa pomaikai said:
Why is he fighting for the honor of his deceased boy? Did Ferreira kill his boy or something?

If Francis lost, would his deceased son be dishonored?
Click to expand...
Did you not watch the fight and see Francis and his team in tears talking about it after the fight? Did you not expect that after what happened? Some people like Conor don't know how to read the room. Not surprising from him though just a bad person all around.
 
MarioLemieux said:
Did you not watch the fight and see Francis and his team in tears talking about it after the fight? Did you not expect that after what happened? Some people like Conor don't know how to read the room. Not surprising from him though just a bad person all around.
Click to expand...

Would his son be dishonored if Francis lost? If not, him winning has nothing to do with his son’s honor.

His son’s death is a travesty, but it has zero relation to his MMA fight.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Would his son be dishonored if Francis lost? If not, him winning has nothing to do with his son’s honor.
Click to expand...
He said after the fight that he was fighting for the memory of his boy, in tears.

A loss to cap off the shitty as hell hand he's been dealt in this situation would have been very sad to watch.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Would his son be dishonored if Francis lost? If not, him winning has nothing to do with his son’s honor.

His son’s death is a travesty, but it has zero relation to his MMA fight.
Click to expand...

You don't think his son's death has any bearing on his mental psyche and how it relates to his life/training/etc ?
 
koa pomaikai said:
Would his son be dishonored if Francis lost? If not, him winning has nothing to do with his son’s honor.

His son’s death is a travesty, but it has zero relation to his MMA fight.
Click to expand...
Yes because having your little one die recently doesn't affect what you do for a living at all. Nope.


Edit: don't know why I responded to someone who signed up for an account on here to suck on Conor's nuts lol
 
MarioLemieux said:
He said after the fight that he was fighting for the memory of his boy, in tears.

A loss to cap off the shitty as hell hand he's been dealt in this situation would have been very sad to watch.
Click to expand...

Nothing to do with his son’s honor though, just two unrelated bad things happening.

Sad sure, but it’s not like Ngannou fails his son or something if he loses.
 
Should have asked a dogger. I could have made him bread on both main events tonight
 
legcramp said:
Yes because having your little one die recently doesn't affect what you do for a living at all. Nope.


Edit: don't know why I responded to someone who signed up for an account on here to suck on Conor's nuts lol
Click to expand...
It affects him but why does that mean he’s fighting for his “son’s honor”.

Edit to your edit, you realize this thread I made is literally about Conor being wrong and losing money?
 
koa pomaikai said:
Why is he fighting for the honor of his deceased boy? Did Ferreira kill his boy or something?

If Francis lost, would his deceased son be dishonored?
Click to expand...

seriously. it’s lame as fuck when anyone brings up someone’s dead kid as a reason to support or oppose them, or any other tragedy. whoever brings it up first is a loser.
 
koa pomaikai said:
It affects him but why does that mean he’s fighting for his “son’s honor”.

Edit to your edit, you realize this thread I made is literally about Conor being wrong and losing money?
Click to expand...
He clearly was:

“I only think about my son, Kobe. I only took this fight because of him. I hope they can remember his name because without Kobe we wouldn’t have been here tonight, I wouldn’t have fought. So, thank you everyone of coming,” he said.

“It was tough, it has been tough. The training camp was tough, the past two days were tough. I was full of emotion and I couldn’t do anything without thinking about him. I was trying to be strong for my son, keep moving, but it is hard, man, it is hard,” he said while trying to hold back his tears.

“I just want to say, please remember my son Kobe. I dedicate this to him. This is for Kobe,” he concluded.

www.mmamania.com

Video: Francis Ngannou delivers emotional post-fight speech after huge knockout win - ‘Please remember my son, Kobe’

Francis Ngannou was overcome with emotion following his knockout win over Renan Ferreira at PFL’s "Battle of the Giants" event after dedicating the win to his late 15-month old son.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

Goutfather said:
seriously. it’s lame as fuck when anyone brings up someone’s dead kid as a reason to support or oppose them, or any other tragedy. whoever brings it up first is a loser.
Click to expand...
Okay there bud. Tons of people were pulling for Francis tonight because of this even if they weren't huge fans. Including me.

His words are a lot more powerful than yours though so I'll let them speak for themself.
 
Last edited:
MarioLemieux said:
“I only think about my son, Kobe. I only took this fight because of him. I hope they can remember his name because without Kobe we wouldn’t have been here tonight, I wouldn’t have fought. So, thank you everyone of coming,” he said.

“It was tough, it has been tough. The training camp was tough, the past two days were tough. I was full of emotion and I couldn’t do anything without thinking about him. I was trying to be strong for my son, keep moving, but it is hard, man, it is hard,” he said while trying to hold back his tears.

“I just want to say, please remember my son Kobe. I dedicate this to him. This is for Kobe,” he concluded.

www.mmamania.com

Video: Francis Ngannou delivers emotional post-fight speech after huge knockout win - ‘Please remember my son, Kobe’

Francis Ngannou was overcome with emotion following his knockout win over Renan Ferreira at PFL’s "Battle of the Giants" event after dedicating the win to his late 15-month old son.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
Click to expand...
So Kobe inspired him, he’s not fighting for Kobe’s honor. If you place a bet on Ferreira, you aren’t dishonoring Kobe.

If Ferreira won, it’s not like he’s insulting Kobe.

Do you know what fighting for someone’s honor means. You should go read the original post I responded to.

You called it “blood money”

Do you know what blood money is? It’s money made off someone’s death.

Do you know what it means to fight for someone’s honor? It means the person you are fighting dishonored that person.

You should go read your original post.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,074
Messages
56,368,470
Members
175,187
Latest member
Ryan Pereira

Share this page

Back
Top