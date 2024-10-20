koa pomaikai
Mcgregor got pwnt for a cool half a milli
Mystic Mac was boasting about that perfect bet rate, and he lost shortly thereafter.
'I'm gonna win $1.7million'... Conor McGregor places massive bet on Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira ending in shock KO
Conor McGregor places massive bet on Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira ending in shock KO.
bloodyelbow.com
