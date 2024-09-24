Crime Congressman put mistress and fiancée’s daughter on payroll

www.rawstory.com

Republican put mistress on congressional payroll with $2K a month gig: report

A first-term Long Island Republican congressman gave a job in his office to a woman he was having an affair with, reported The New York Times — possibly in violation of House ethics rules."Shortly after taking the oath of office, the first-term congressman hired his longtime fiancée’s daughter...
In case the title mislead you, that is 2 people not that the mistress is also his fiancée’s daughter, because the Congressman does have standards.
The problem with this is you used to resign after committing ethic crimes as an elected official but now your teams media will never bring it up so you can just power through and voters on your team are so brand loyal they will keep voting for you anyway.
That is one big problem with partisan media today, they used to hold shit heads on their team accountable but it seems selling boner pill ads is the only thing that matters, so better off not to pull back the curtain for the Rubes.
 
"Your team's" media meaning Fox News I assume? Even if that was true, what about the other 90% of main stream media that would eagerly jump all over this?
 
lilelvis said:
You got ‘em this time, @44nutman … got ‘em real good.
Is it too much to ask that elected officials not commit ethic violations?
The mistress thing is not a violation. It is morally wrong but having both of those chicks on his payroll violates the law. Some of us prefer Law and Order.
 
Confucamus said:
"Your team's" media meaning Fox News I assume? Even if that was true, what about the other 90% of main stream media that would eagerly jump all over this?
Even if it was true statement, is you coping.
The media asked for his statement, and of course he says he is committed to securing the borders, nothing about the mistress and Fiancée's daughter on the payroll, which is him trying to distract his base from seeing he is a corrupt shit head.
I am pretty sure there are people out there who could run for office, who also are committed to securing the borders, without breaking ethics laws while a member of Congress.
Character used to matter, but not anymore, just the letter after your name, no matter what you do, can get you at least 30% of the vote.
 
44nutman said:
Even if it was true statement, is you coping.
lol Not really. I couldn't care less about this guy. If he violated any policy, fire his ass.

44nutman said:
The media asked for his statement, and of course he says he is committed to securing the borders, nothing about the mistress and Fiancée's daughter on the payroll, which is him trying to distract his base from seeing he is a corrupt shit head.
I am pretty sure there are people out there who could run for office, who also are committed to securing the borders, without breaking ethics laws while a member of Congress.
Character used to matter, but not anymore, just the letter after your name, no matter what you do, can get you at least 30% of the vote.
You initially said his team's media wouldn't bring it up. Now you're saying the media had nothing to say because he wouldn't answer them on it?
 
We should shut down the GOP party until we can figure out what's going on
 
