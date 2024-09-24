Republican put mistress on congressional payroll with $2K a month gig: report A first-term Long Island Republican congressman gave a job in his office to a woman he was having an affair with, reported The New York Times — possibly in violation of House ethics rules."Shortly after taking the oath of office, the first-term congressman hired his longtime fiancée’s daughter...

In case the title mislead you, that is 2 people not that the mistress is also his fiancée’s daughter, because the Congressman does have standards.The problem with this is you used to resign after committing ethic crimes as an elected official but now your teams media will never bring it up so you can just power through and voters on your team are so brand loyal they will keep voting for you anyway.That is one big problem with partisan media today, they used to hold shit heads on their team accountable but it seems selling boner pill ads is the only thing that matters, so better off not to pull back the curtain for the Rubes.