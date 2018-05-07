Congo (1995)

Is this movie a piece of shit? I'm trying to figure that out.

I watched it a little while back and remember thinking that it was NOT a good movie, but at the same time I still kind of enjoyed it and ended up finishing it.

The concept seems like something that could be turned into a good film, but the execution here just feels . . . sub-par.

What do you guys think about this fucking thing? Good movie? OK movie? Bad movie but still fun to watch? Bad movie that sucks to watch?

Fucking Congo, man. A riddle, wrapped inside a mystery, inside an enigma.


 
Really good book, crappy adaptation.
 
Tim Curry is goat Romanian philantropist in doing good.
 
Disgusting.
tumblr_mbwk7sxO3W1qexzfzo1_400.gif
 
Classic Michael Crichton adaptation. Took a great book and turned it into dumb action movie nonsense.
 
Book is good, movie is not bad but I wish it had stuck to the book more. The scene with the hippos in the river would’ve been amazing on film.
 
I remember watching it with my Dad when I was a kid and I remember I didn’t like it but part of that was because of my Dad’s influence on me. He was a huge Michael Crichton fan and really liked the book and thought the movie was shit by comparison. Exact same thing happened when we saw Sphere together, my Dad was really excited going in, but coming out he was super disappointed.

I haven’t watched either movie in 20 years.
 
It was pretty awesome when I was 11 years old. I can't comment on it at this point as it's been about 20 years. I really only remember hippos fucking people up and a talking monkey named Amy or something.
 
I saw it in theaters, I like it. I wanna read the book.
 
None of Michael Crichtons work translates well to the screen. At least not in the sense of doing justice to the overall story. All his adaptations feel hollow relative to the books. They still make for entertaining movies in most cases. I actually enjoyed Congo. I liked 13th Warrior as well.
 
Guilty pleasure kind of movie. Not objectively good, but okay when there's nothing else on. The book was great.
 
haha yeah I read Sphere as a seventh grader and thought it was great. Movie came out later that year so I was amped to see it. Pretty awful. And with a cast like that and very good source material, to be bad is truly impressive.

Only thing that stands out to me about the film adaptation today is that when I was in the theater, this guy had his infant (like three/four month old) there with him. The baby cried intermittently throughout the film until, about an hour in, some guy yelled at the top of his lungs, "take the baby outside!" The father then did so, promptly, and never returned to the theater...
 
My wife and I brought our nine day old daughter to Thor Ragnarok, but it was a special screening for parents with babies and toddlers: the house lights were kept on at dim level, the sound’s lowered and softened, and people can bring their strollers in and park them at the front.

However, last week at Infinity War some idiots had their five month old in a car seat in the aisle. Poor baby probably went deaf.
 
I remember you posting that in another thread. I think your daughter slept through it without an issue, right? Pretty awesome. That's cool that it was a special screening.

Yeah man when I saw IW last week for the first time, there was one couple with a baby in there- each time the baby would start to cry (and again, the movie was LOUD as you noted) one parent would take the baby out into the lobby but then return lol- switch, repeat. It was ridiculous. There was also a couple with a three or four year old kid who was on a tablet watching Dora the entire time.

I know because one of my buddy's girlfriend pointed it out to me early on and when I was exiting the theater the kid was still on the damn tablet and not watching where he was going while leaving. More focused on it than Groot with that video game.
 
I prefer the Jurassic Park film over the book.

The book is too cold and technical. It lacks the heart, warmth and fun-factor of the movie.
 
