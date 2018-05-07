Congo (1995)

TheWorm said: My wife and I brought our nine day old daughter to Thor Ragnarok, but it was a special screening for parents with babies and toddlers: the house lights were kept on at dim level, the sound’s lowered and softened, and people can bring their strollers in and park them at the front.



However, last week at Infinity War some idiots had their five month old in a car seat in the aisle. Poor baby probably went deaf. Click to expand...

I remember you posting that in another thread. I think your daughter slept through it without an issue, right? Pretty awesome. That's cool that it was a special screening.Yeah man when I saw IW last week for the first time, there was one couple with a baby in there- each time the baby would start to cry (and again, the movie was LOUD as you noted) one parent would take the baby out into the lobby but then return lol- switch, repeat. It was ridiculous. There was also a couple with a three or four year old kid who was on a tablet watching Dora the entire time.I know because one of my buddy's girlfriend pointed it out to me early on and when I was exiting the theater the kid was still on the damn tablet and not watching where he was going while leaving. More focused on it than Groot with that video game.