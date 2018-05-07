Congo (1995)

G
Guestx
Guest
Is this movie a piece of shit? I'm trying to figure that out.
I watched it a little while back and remember thinking that it was NOT a good movie, but at the same time I still kind of enjoyed it and ended up finishing it.
The concept seems like something that could be turned into a good film, but the execution here just feels . . . sub-par.
What do you guys think about this fucking thing? Good movie? OK movie? Bad movie but still fun to watch? Bad movie that sucks to watch?
Fucking Congo, man. A riddle, wrapped inside a mystery, inside an enigma.
I watched it a little while back and remember thinking that it was NOT a good movie, but at the same time I still kind of enjoyed it and ended up finishing it.
The concept seems like something that could be turned into a good film, but the execution here just feels . . . sub-par.
What do you guys think about this fucking thing? Good movie? OK movie? Bad movie but still fun to watch? Bad movie that sucks to watch?
Fucking Congo, man. A riddle, wrapped inside a mystery, inside an enigma.