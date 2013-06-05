Computer help please...

We got given an old computer (almost never used tbh,disk drive still almost empty and only original programs on it).



Now it runs Vista (yea,old like I said) I know Vista isn't supported any more but we want to use it as a PC for the daughter to do school work upon and free up the other PC.However we can't access into the PC proper,the guy who had it,set up a user account and what not and can't remember passwords or similar....And I can't figure out how to access it.



Now I am quite happy to do whatever it takes to set up a new account on it and let my daughter use that one as a Administrator or even set up Ubuntu or something similar if that's they way round it.



Oh,yea,no support or reinstallation disks.



Any advice Sherdoggers?