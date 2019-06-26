Compilation of Fighters' Cage Weight (Redux)

I had to create a new thread because the original thread's first post hit the 10,000 character limit; I asked for the original thread to be locked, in case you were wondering.

If you want to contribute, include your source for a fighters' cage weight and I'll update the thread accordingly.

Fighters are sorted by weight, in descending order.

Heavyweight
(2013) Antonio Silva: 282.4 lbs
(2009) Brock Lesnar: 275 lbs

Light Heavyweight
(2017) Daniel Cormier: 236 lbs
(2023) Alex Pereira: 227 lbs
(2018) Corey Anderson: 225 lbs
(2009) Forrest Griffin: 225 lbs
(2018) Jon Jones: 222.5 lbs
(2011) Ovince Saint Preux: 220 lbs
(2021) Jan Błachowicz: 220 lbs
(2019) Johnny Walker: 220 lbs
(2018) Alexander Gustafsson: 219.5 lbs
(2018) Ilir Latifi: 219 lbs
(2019) John Allan Arte: 218.4 lbs
(2014) Nikita Krylov: 218 lbs
(2009) Chuck Liddell: 218 lbs
(2010) Phil Davis: 217 lbs
(2019) Mike Rodriguez: 216.8 lbs
(2017) Anthony Johnson: 215 lbs
(2022) Jiří Procházka: 213.9 lbs
(2019) Anthony Smith: 210 lbs
(2009) Maurício Rua: 207.5 lbs
(2014) Dan Henderson: 199 lbs

Middleweight
(2019) Paulo Costa: 213.8 lbs
(2022) Alex Pereira: 211.4 lbs
(2019) Marvin Vettori: 211 lbs
(2018) Thiago Santos: 209.5 lbs
(2019) Yoel Romero: 207.2 lbs
(2019) Karl Roberson: 206.4 lbs
(2018) Elias Theodorou: 206 lbs
(2021) Robert Whittaker: 205 lbs
(2012) Vitor Belfort: 205 lbs
(2019) Derek Brunson: 204.8 lbs
(2019) Lyoto Machida: 204.6 lbs
(2019) Ian Heinisch: 203.5 lbs
(2019) Gegard Mousasi: 202.4 lbs
(2019) Wellington Turman: 202.2 lbs
(2010) Luke Rockhold: 200-201 lbs
(2018) Michael Bisping: 200 lbs
(2019) Cezar Ferreira: 200 lbs
(2018) Uriah Hall: 199 lbs
(2018) Bevon Lewis: 194.5 lbs
(2020) Darren Till: 194 lbs
(2015) Antonio Carlos Jr: 194 lbs
(2020) Israel Adesanya: 193.4 lbs
(2018) Kevin Holland: 193 lbs
(2015) Chris Weidman: 192-193 lbs
(2016) Kelvin Gastelum: 187 lbs

Welterweight
(2012) Johny Hendricks: 200 lbs
(2012) Thiago Alves: 197.6 lbs
(2010) Jake Shields: 190.5 lbs
Tyron Woodley: 190 lbs
(2012) Demian Maia: 190 lbs
(2022) Khamzat Chimaev: 189.6 lbs
(2019) Stephen Thompson: 188 lbs
(2009) Georges St-Pierre: 188 lbs
(2018) Michael Chiesa: 188 lbs
(2020) Jon Fitch: 187 lbs
(2019) Mike Perry: 187 lbs
(2012) Dan Hardy: 186 lbs
(2008) Matt Hughes: 185 lbs
(2018) Carlos Condit: 184.5 lbs
(2018) Siyar Bahadurzada: 184.5 lbs
(2018) Curtis Millender: 183.5 lbs
(2018) Ben Askren: 183-185 lbs
(2016) Neil Magny: 182 lbs
(2018) Sage Northcutt: 181.5 lbs
(2019) Kevin Lee: 181 lbs
(2018) Colby Covington: 180 lbs
(2019) Nate Diaz: 180 lbs
(2017) Rafael dos Anjos: 180 lbs
(2021) Jorge Masvidal: 179 lbs
(2019) Anthony Pettis: 177.2 lbs
(2018) Donald Cerrone: 174 lbs
 
Lightweight
(2017) Drew Dober: 183 lbs
(2013) Gleison Tibau: 181 lbs
(2016) Michael Chandler: 180.2 lbs
(2018) Paul Felder: 180 lbs
(2017) Davi Ramos: 179 lbs
(2019) Christos Giagos: 176.2 lbs
(2020) Rafael dos Anjos: 176 lbs
(2019) Dustin Poirier: 176 lbs
(2020) Khabib Nurmagomedov: 176 lbs
(2019) Islam Makhachev: 175.3 lbs
(2019) Drakkar Klose: 175.2 lbs
(2015) Josh Thomson: 175 lbs
(2009) Sean Sherk: 175 lbs
(2020) Justin Gaethje: 173 lbs
(2024) Max Holloway: 172 lbs
(2018) Conor McGregor: 171 lbs
(2017) Eddie Alvarez: 171 lbs
(2019) Beneil Dariush: 170 lbs
(2018) Alexander Hernandez: 170 lbs
(2019) Khama Worthy: 167.6 lbs
(2019) Devonte Smith: 163.8 lbs
(2018) BJ Penn: 163.5 lbs

Featherweight
(2019) Sheymon Moraes: 170.2 lbs
(2020) Edson Barboza: 170 lbs
(2020) Zabit Magomedsharipov: 169.8 lbs
(2019) Sodiq Yusuff: 169.2 lbs
(2024) Max Holloway: 168 lbs
(2019) Darren Elkins: 167.4 lbs
(2019) Mirsad Bektić: 166.8 lbs
(2019) Josh Emmett: 166.8 lbs
(2018) Alexander Volkanovski: 166.5 lbs
(2018) Renato Moicano: 165.5 lbs
(2022) Arnold Allen: 165.0 lbs
(2018) Matt Sayles: 165 lbs
(2019) Gabriel Benitez: 164.6 lbs
(2017) Jose Aldo: 164 lbs
(2018) Brian Ortega: 164 lbs
(2019) Andre Fili: 160.6 lbs
(2018) Chad Mendes: 160.5 lbs
(2018) Cub Swanson: 160.5 lbs
(2019) Ryan Hall: 157 lbs
(2018) Dan Ige: 157 lbs
(2012) Frankie Edgar: 155 lbs
 
Bantamweight
(2018) Brett Johns: 158 lbs
(2014) Renan Barão: 157 lbs
(2019) Kyung Ho Kang: 156.4 lbs
(2019) Brandon Davis: 156 lbs
(2019) Jose Aldo: 155.5 lbs
(2019) Jonathan Martinez: 155.4 lbs
(2017) Marlon Moraes: 155 lbs
(2017) Iuri Alcantara: 154.6 lbs
(2018) Douglas Silva de Andrade: 154.5 lbs
(2017) Luke Sanders: 154.5 lbs
(2019) Urijah Faber: 153.6 lbs
(2018) Ricardo Ramos: 153.5 lbs
(2019) Raphael Assuncao: 153.2 lbs
(2018) Montel Jackson: 152 lbs
(2019) Ricky Simon: 151.8 lbs
(2018) Pedro Munhoz: 151 lbs
(2019) Pingyuan Liu: 150.6 lbs
(2019) Henry Cejudo: 150 lbs
(2012) Dominick Cruz: 150 lbs
(2018) Marlon Vera: 150 lbs
(2018) TJ Dillashaw: 149.5 lbs
(2018) Wuliji Buren: 149.5 lbs
(2018) Petr Yan: 149.5 lbs
(2019) Cory Sandhagen: 149.2 lbs
(2022) Said Nurmagomedov: 148.8 lbs
(2019) Vince Morales: 148.8 lbs
(2018) Brian Kelleher: 148 lbs
(2019) Benito Lopez: 147.4 lbs
(2018) Nathaniel Wood: 147 lbs
(2018) Andre Ewell: 145 lbs
(2018) Cody Garbrandt: 142 lbs

Flyweight
(2014) John Dodson: 152.4 lbs
(2019) TJ Dillashaw: 149 lbs
(2018) Alex Perez: 146.5 lbs
(2019) Henry Cejudo: 146 lbs
(2018) Kai Kara-France: 143.3 lbs
(2022) Deiveson Figueiredo: 143.2 lbs
(2018) Jose Torres: 143 lbs
(2018) Demetrious Johnson: 142 lbs
(2022) Brandon Moreno: 136.2 lbs
 
Women's Featherweight
(2018) Cris Cyborg: 160.5 lbs
(2018) Megan Anderson: 157 lbs
(2018) Amanda Nunes: 156 lbs
(2018) Cat Zingano: 156 lbs

Women's Bantamweight
(2019) Aspen Ladd: 159 lbs
(2019) Nicco Montano: 153.2 lbs
(2016) Cat Zingano: 151 lbs
(2018) Amanda Nunes: 150 lbs
(2019) Germaine de Randamie: 148 lbs
(2017) Miesha Tate: 147 lbs
(2017) Holly Holm: 147 lbs
(2019) Julianna Pena: 142.2 lbs
(2016) Ronda Rousey: 140 lbs

Women's Flyweight
(2019) Sabina Mazo: 145.6 lbs
(2019) Shana Dobson: 136 lbs
(2017) Valentina Shevchenko: 135 lbs

Women's Strawweight
(2015) Jéssica Andrade: 132 lbs
(2018) JJ Aldrich: 130.5 lbs
(2018) Polyana Viana: 129.5 lbs
(2019) Jodie Esquibel: 127.8 lbs
(2018) Weili Zhang: 127 lbs
(2018) Tatiana Suarez: 127 lbs
(2016) Cláudia Gadelha: 126 lbs
(2019) Hannah Cifers: 125.6 lbs
(2018) Danielle Taylor: 124.5 lbs
(2019) Livia Renata Souza: 123.2 lbs
(2019) Brianna Van Buren: 123.2 lbs
(2018) Joanna Jędrzejczyk: 122.4 lbs
(2017) Rose Namajunas: 119 lbs
 
I went a different way, but I hope you enjoy my related stats.

There have been 2 event in California since they started publishing fight night weights.

Non-HW men averaged 9.9% heavier on fight night. Coincidentally it was the mean*, mode and median average ;)
*Ryan Hall brought the mean average from 10 to 9.9 - he fought BJ at LW and didn't cut weight.​

That means if CA ever implemented the 10 point plan, half of the fighters would fail the "must weight within 10%" criteria.

Sources:
https://www.mmafighting.com/2019/1/...-only-had-4-5-pound-advantage-on-amanda-nunes
https://www.mmafighting.com/2018/8/...ut-six-fighters-come-in-over-csac-regulations

I didn't do the math for women.
 
Yeah I'll contribute/edit/revise here. Khabib's cage weight is around 182 lbs.

“Who cuts a ton of weight at 155? Khabib! Khabib cuts a shitload of weight. 195 three weeks ago, 191 when he showed up in camp. Now he’s down to 182, 183... (On fight night he's) probably 185-182, somewhere around there."

From Josh Thompson, Khabib's training partner and teammate at AKA.

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/mma/khabib-nurmagomedov-weight-ufc219-144262

The 166lbs source is from October 1st, 2018 which is the monday before the fight. Khabib gradually drops weight throughout camp and definitely doesn't cut 11 pounds for a lightweight fight.

 
Disagree with a lot of these. For example I’m pretty sure DP has been recorded at 180. The only numbers I can really trust are the ones released by the commissions. Hopefully all ACs start monitoring weight.
 
Tomas said:
Yeah I'll contribute/edit/revise here. Khabib's cage weight is around 182 lbs.

“Who cuts a ton of weight at 155? Khabib! Khabib cuts a shitload of weight. 195 three weeks ago, 191 when he showed up in camp. Now he’s down to 182, 183... (On fight night he's) probably 185-182, somewhere around there."

From Josh Thompson, Khabib's training partner and teammate at AKA.

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/mma/khabib-nurmagomedov-weight-ufc219-144262

The 166lbs source is from October 1st, 2018 which is the monday before the fight. Khabib gradually drops weight throughout camp and definitely doesn't cut 11 pounds for a lightweight fight.

I've already debated this point with you ad nauseam in the original thread and I will not be changing Nurmagomedov's weight.

Hawkeye Mihawk said:
Disagree with a lot of these. For example I’m pretty sure DP has been recorded at 180.
If you're going to disagree, provide a source.

I'll take Poirier's word at face value:
 
Tomas said:
Yeah I'll contribute/edit/revise here. Khabib's cage weight is around 182 lbs.

“Who cuts a ton of weight at 155? Khabib! Khabib cuts a shitload of weight. 195 three weeks ago, 191 when he showed up in camp. Now he’s down to 182, 183... (On fight night he's) probably 185-182, somewhere around there."

From Josh Thompson, Khabib's training partner and teammate at AKA.

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/mma/khabib-nurmagomedov-weight-ufc219-144262

The 166lbs source is from October 1st, 2018 which is the monday before the fight. Khabib gradually drops weight throughout camp and definitely doesn't cut 11 pounds for a lightweight fight.

Don’t do it. I’ve goon H2H with him manny times and he doesn’t get it. He thinks Khabib, a guy who has missed 155 and has a well documented history of tough weight cuts, is only 2 lbs bigger than FW Aldo and .5 lbs smaller than Volk.
All because of twitter account. He forgets Khabib on record saying he’s around the 180lb mark aswell as team captain JT confirming his weight.

He genuinely thinks a big lightweight who’s fought at welterweight is smaller than Featherweights.
Also lol at 163PJ penn
 
Hawkeye Mihawk said:
Don’t do it. I’ve goon H2H with him manny times and he doesn’t get it. He thinks Khabib, a guy who has missed 155 and has a well documented history of tough weight cuts, is only 2 lbs bigger than FW Aldo and .5 lbs smaller than Volk.
All because of twitter account. He forgets Khabib on record saying he’s around the 180lb mark aswell as team captain JT confirming his weight.

He genuinely thinks a big lightweight who’s fought at welterweight is smaller than Featherweights.
Also lol at 163PJ penn
*gone
*BJ
 
1. Cage weight from Josh Thompson who is a very reliable source and was working very close with Khabib for UFC 219 & UFC 229.

2. No thread update despite the weight being completely false.

I get it though, you've got some weird obsession with making Khabib look like a small light weight despite him missing weight several times.



158.5 pounds here. Guess he really had a tough time cutting 7.5 lbs lol. I just don't get it. The other ones are all close to accurate if not spot on, but this one is just so out of the park. How does a 166 lb man struggle to make 155lbs then?
 
Tomas said:
Yeah I'll contribute/edit/revise here. Khabib's cage weight is around 182 lbs.

“Who cuts a ton of weight at 155? Khabib! Khabib cuts a shitload of weight. 195 three weeks ago, 191 when he showed up in camp. Now he’s down to 182, 183... (On fight night he's) probably 185-182, somewhere around there."

From Josh Thompson, Khabib's training partner and teammate at AKA.

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/mma/khabib-nurmagomedov-weight-ufc219-144262

The 166lbs source is from October 1st, 2018 which is the monday before the fight. Khabib gradually drops weight throughout camp and definitely doesn't cut 11 pounds for a lightweight fight.

Khabib changed his routine tho after his weight cutting problems. He used to do it like a retard and thought the sauna would compensate his laziness when it came to discipline.
I won't be surprised if he tried to lower his weight as much as he could beforehand so he doesn't have to use the sauna as a last-minute resort.
The Thompson interviews tells us he was 180lbs 3 weeks out from the fight. He probably weight a little bit less on fight night.
My bet is mid 170's.

But yeah 166 seems suspect asf.
 
Stalingrad9 said:
Khabib changed his routine tho after his weight cutting problems. He used to do it like a retard and thought the sauna would compensate his laziness when it came to discipline.
I won't be surprised if he tried to lower his weight as much as he could beforehand so he doesn't have to use the sauna as a last-minute resort.
The Thompson interviews tells us he was 180lbs 3 weeks out from the fight. He probably weight a little bit less on fight night.
My bet is mid 170's.

But yeah 166 seems suspect asf.
I'd have no issue with 175 +

Mid 170s is believable as is low 180s. There's just no point in arguing it though because he'll never admit that 166 isn't true lol. Just discredits the thread a bit
 
Tomas said:
I'd have no issue with 175 +

Mid 170s is believable as is low 180s. There's just no point in arguing it though because he'll never admit that 166 isn't true lol. Just discredits the thread a bit
Yeah. I'm a Khabib fan and this immediately rung a bell like no fucking way he's 166.
Khabib is effectively one of those guys who doesn't look that impressive, but 166 is a joke. So is 180+ tho. He's not the same weight as Kevin Lee, Wonderboy, Usman or 5lbs lighter than Woodley.

The whole thread, even if it is interesting is suspect. Like it's a lot of the fighters giving the weight themselves, and fighters are as dishonest as they can be most, if not all of the time.
 
Tomas said:
I'd have no issue with 175 +

Mid 170s is believable as is low 180s. There's just no point in arguing it though because he'll never admit that 166 isn't true lol. Just discredits the thread a bit
Another one he I disagree with is Nate. Nate fought at 177lbs at ufc 111. Though I think at 155 he’s 170 at 170 he’s 175-177
 
