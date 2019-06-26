Compilation of Fighters' Cage Weight (Redux)

acannxr
I had to create a new thread because the original thread's first post hit the 10,000 character limit; I asked for the original thread to be locked, in case you were wondering.
If you want to contribute, include your source for a fighters' cage weight and I'll update the thread accordingly.
Fighters are sorted by weight, in descending order.
Heavyweight
(2013) Antonio Silva: 282.4 lbs
(2009) Brock Lesnar: 275 lbs
Light Heavyweight
(2017) Daniel Cormier: 236 lbs
(2023) Alex Pereira: 227 lbs
(2018) Corey Anderson: 225 lbs
(2009) Forrest Griffin: 225 lbs
(2018) Jon Jones: 222.5 lbs
(2011) Ovince Saint Preux: 220 lbs
(2021) Jan Błachowicz: 220 lbs
(2019) Johnny Walker: 220 lbs
(2018) Alexander Gustafsson: 219.5 lbs
(2018) Ilir Latifi: 219 lbs
(2019) John Allan Arte: 218.4 lbs
(2014) Nikita Krylov: 218 lbs
(2009) Chuck Liddell: 218 lbs
(2010) Phil Davis: 217 lbs
(2019) Mike Rodriguez: 216.8 lbs
(2017) Anthony Johnson: 215 lbs
(2022) Jiří Procházka: 213.9 lbs
(2019) Anthony Smith: 210 lbs
(2009) Maurício Rua: 207.5 lbs
(2014) Dan Henderson: 199 lbs
Middleweight
(2019) Paulo Costa: 213.8 lbs
(2022) Alex Pereira: 211.4 lbs
(2019) Marvin Vettori: 211 lbs
(2018) Thiago Santos: 209.5 lbs
(2019) Yoel Romero: 207.2 lbs
(2019) Karl Roberson: 206.4 lbs
(2018) Elias Theodorou: 206 lbs
(2021) Robert Whittaker: 205 lbs
(2012) Vitor Belfort: 205 lbs
(2019) Derek Brunson: 204.8 lbs
(2019) Lyoto Machida: 204.6 lbs
(2019) Ian Heinisch: 203.5 lbs
(2019) Gegard Mousasi: 202.4 lbs
(2019) Wellington Turman: 202.2 lbs
(2010) Luke Rockhold: 200-201 lbs
(2018) Michael Bisping: 200 lbs
(2019) Cezar Ferreira: 200 lbs
(2018) Uriah Hall: 199 lbs
(2018) Bevon Lewis: 194.5 lbs
(2020) Darren Till: 194 lbs
(2015) Antonio Carlos Jr: 194 lbs
(2020) Israel Adesanya: 193.4 lbs
(2018) Kevin Holland: 193 lbs
(2015) Chris Weidman: 192-193 lbs
(2016) Kelvin Gastelum: 187 lbs
Welterweight
(2012) Johny Hendricks: 200 lbs
(2012) Thiago Alves: 197.6 lbs
(2010) Jake Shields: 190.5 lbs
Tyron Woodley: 190 lbs
(2012) Demian Maia: 190 lbs
(2022) Khamzat Chimaev: 189.6 lbs
(2019) Stephen Thompson: 188 lbs
(2009) Georges St-Pierre: 188 lbs
(2018) Michael Chiesa: 188 lbs
(2020) Jon Fitch: 187 lbs
(2019) Mike Perry: 187 lbs
(2012) Dan Hardy: 186 lbs
(2008) Matt Hughes: 185 lbs
(2018) Carlos Condit: 184.5 lbs
(2018) Siyar Bahadurzada: 184.5 lbs
(2018) Curtis Millender: 183.5 lbs
(2018) Ben Askren: 183-185 lbs
(2016) Neil Magny: 182 lbs
(2018) Sage Northcutt: 181.5 lbs
(2019) Kevin Lee: 181 lbs
(2018) Colby Covington: 180 lbs
(2019) Nate Diaz: 180 lbs
(2017) Rafael dos Anjos: 180 lbs
(2021) Jorge Masvidal: 179 lbs
(2019) Anthony Pettis: 177.2 lbs
(2018) Donald Cerrone: 174 lbs
