Compilation of Fighters' Cage Weight (Redux)

*

and

* Ryan Hall brought the mean average from 10 to 9.9 - he fought BJ at LW and didn't cut weight.​

I went a different way, but I hope you enjoy my related stats.There have been 2 event in California since they started publishing fight night weights.Non-HW men averaged 9.9% heavier on fight night. Coincidentally it was the mean, modemedian averageThat means if CA ever implemented the 10 point plan, half of the fighters would fail the "must weight within 10%" criteria.Sources:I didn't do the math for women.