5 Times Ferrari filed absurd lawsuits to protect its brand Don't even think about changing your supercar's styling or performance — unless you want to be looking at litigation

Not sure if you all have heard about this, but there are some companies that go to great lengths to protect the value of their brand. The idea is that consumers will pay more if they feel that certain brands come with a level of prestige and/or quality.I used to work at a supermarket a while back- one of the buyers there was able to procure Tommy Hilfiger coats at a steep discount from an overstocked distributor. He proceeded to re-sell these coats in the store at prices significantly lower then their sticker price. Not long after, an agent from the Tommy Hilfiger brand spoke to our management and told them to cease and desist- as the supermarket was not an authorized reseller for the brand. The last thing they wanted was their merchandise being sold at a place like that, where it gave the perception of low value.I had also seen a video where Jay Leno- possibly the world's most famous car collector does not own any Ferraris. He explained that you can't just go to a Ferrari dealership and pay for the car you want- you have to go through a process, where they check your background, take you out to dinner, try to establish a relationship with you, etc. all just so they can decide which car they want to sell you and under their very specific terms. THIS IS JAY LENOThe details of purchasing a Ferrari are here:Ferrari also has a history of suing its customersI bought 2 BMWs from the same dealership and the sales/service guys know me. One of them told me that once you get to their higher end models, like say M5 or M8, they don't just look at your credit score to approve the purchase- they look at the work you do, the current car you are driving, among other things. They told me that once they refused to sell someone an M6 even though his credit score was near 800 and he was able to cover more than half the cost of the car with his downpayment. The reason? He was a contractor and the car he drove to the dealership was a beater he didn't take good care of. The concern was that he wouldn't take care of the M6 and BMW didn't want beat up M6s on the road for the world to see.Supposedly Tesla has some strange policies for Cybertruck purchases as well.Anyone know more or have heard about any of this stuff?