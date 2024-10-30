Elections Colorado SoS Jena Griswold Uploaded a Spreadsheet to Co SoS Website that Contained a Concealed Tab with Passwords for Voting Systems

"NEW: The office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold uploaded a spreadsheet to its website that contained a concealed tab with passwords for voting systems.Individuals who accessed the Excel file from the website could easily reveal the hidden tab's contents by selecting "unhide."In response to inquiries from local news, a representative from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office stated that they are addressing the issue.The passwords exposed in the hidden tab are BIOS passwords, which provide below-root access to the system. They are a component of the security measures for Colorado's voting equipment. These passwords are essential for adjusting the system configurations and anyone with access could use them to inject nefarious scripts after disabling security. Insane."





Previously this year:

Colorado secretary of state urges Supreme Court to keep Trump off the ballot​

www.nbcnews.com

Colorado secretary of state urges Supreme Court to keep Trump off the ballot

Jena Griswold filed a brief ahead of oral arguments next week considering whether Trump can be barred from office for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
 
I always check worksheets for hidden tabs, especially if sending them to others or sharing. Very dumb mistake on her part if she uploaded it.
 
Looks like Colorado and Michigan are in the bag for Kamala.



LOL @ technology causing WAY MORE potential problems to the process than it solves. Stories like these are sure to be reinforcing America's confidence in electronic voting.

Fucking embarrassing beyond description and highly suspect.
 
I doubt she personally uploaded it. But she should step down and the employee(s) associated with it fired.

Voting is key to her office and our democratic process. This is too large a blunder to ignore.
 
And here we go, same as last time around. Can the resident lefties tell us how there's nothing to see here and a month from now pretend that it never happened?
 
That is a massive fuck up, and that's IF it was accidental.
 
