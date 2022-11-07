College Hoops 2023-2024 Thread

Let’s get litty like a mothereffing titty. Is this the year a mid-major breaks through and wins the title for the first time since 1991?! Gonzaga and Houston, I’m looking at you. Yes, the Zags are technically a mid-major, as crazy as this sounds. Does the B1G break through for the first time since 2000?! Only 1 B1G squad ranked in the preseason top 20: Indiana. That stings but it’s early and no one knows jack feces.

MOD: please sticky this.
 
Since my lakers once again suck balls, looks like basketball fox is coming full time from the ucla bruins. Should be big year. We Lost a ton of quality players including 3 starters and depth from last year but the 2 most important guys in tyger Campbell and Jamie jacquez are both back.

also the 5 star freshman center Adem bona from Nigeria is a physical freak around the paint.
 
The Jayhawks about to go back to back! Lost two first round picks to the league and we somehow will still be better this season. Gonzaga has to break through eventually and get that title but probably won’t happen until they join the Big 12.
 
Gonzaga has to break through eventually and get that title
nope-danny-de-vito.gif
 
lol @ Louisville being 0-3.
 
Mich St has to be the GOAT unranked team. Lost to #2 by 1 point and now heading to OT against #4.

But watching this game reminded me how painful college hoops is to watch. There’s a stoppage in play seemingly every 15 seconds.
 
Dark, dark days ahead for Calipari?
 
Dark, dark days ahead for Calipari?
As a UK um and a UK bball fanatic I agree.

I tried giving Cal a chance but the man has the best collection of tskent in college basketball n still won't run an offense , coaching falls apart end of games, and plays the wrong players at wrong time. We gotcan historical class next year with 4 top 10s. I would be fine with losing some of those recruits just to get a new coach. Tired of Cal n his bullshit. He's a great recruiter that csnt bench coach a lick.

He has totally lost the fan base with the historically bad season, the loss to st Peter and now losing the season opener to a average team when you got the most talent in the game. He won't make it to next year unless UK makes final 4.
 
As a UK um and a UK bball fanatic I agree.

I tried giving Cal a chance but the man has the best collection of tskent in college basketball n still won't run an offense , coaching falls apart end of games, and plays the wrong players at wrong time. We gotcan historical class next year with 4 top 10s. I would be fine with losing some of those recruits just to get a new coach. Tired of Cal n his bullshit. He's a great recruiter that csnt bench coach a lick.

He has totally lost the fan base with the historically bad season, the loss to st Peter and now losing the season opener to a average team when you got the most talent in the game. He won't make it to next year unless UK makes final 4.
He'll definitely make it to next year, your 2023 class is insane right now (4 five stars so far).
 
Also Cal still has plenty of stroke since he got the Gonzaga game moved out of The Kennel.
 
@Streeter Are you old enough to remember the Mardi Gras Miracle? That was on the SECN a couple of days ago.
 
I’ve seen every ucla game so far. They just went 0-2 at the continental tourney but lost to ranked teams in Illinois and Baylor. The Illinois game was a learning experience. They seemed to be on cruise control first half, up 9 at halftime and could have been lot more, missed bunch of good looks. Then second half Illinois cranked up the intensity and ucla looked out of sorts.

The Baylor game we just got beat, nothing more to read into. Back and forth whole way with multiple lead changes. Baylor just ran a little cleaner offense and did better job on boards.

Amari Bailey should not be thinking about 1 and done, he needs some work. In tight games against good teams, he’ll be phased out of offense, he doesn’t even trust himself to make plays.
 
He'll definitely make it to next year, your 2023 class is insane right now (4 five stars so far).
Don't be so sure. Cal has lost the fans (at least the hard cores which in Kentucky is like everyone in state). Unless he turns this around I think he quits himself as the UK fans are relentless . Go to any big UK message board and half the posts are either fire Cal or lists of coaches they want to be coach
 
Unless he somehow loses to this dogshit Louisville team he's safe for at least another year. Who else are you gonna get right now?
 
Unless he somehow loses to this dogshit Louisville team he's safe for at least another year. Who else are you gonna get right now?
Drew and Musselman would be the 2 first calls. And he's nowhere near as safe as you think. Most fans right now would gladly sacrifice a few of those recruits to get rid of Csl.
 
So he's on the hot seat while Stoops just got a $9 million a year extension after losing at home to Vanderbilt in his 10th season at UK and with a projected 1st round QB?
 
Also, and I say this as someone who has seen my school win it all twice (and back to back), but a single elimination tournament in basketball is so fucking stupid. There's a reason every round in the NBA playoffs is a best-of series. Each round should at least be best 2 out of 3 with the better seed hosting.
 
So he's on the hot seat while Stoops just got a $9 million a year extension after losing at home to Vanderbilt in his 10th season at UK and with a projected 1st round QB?
<TheWire1>
UK has the most passionate , well traveled, yet totally irrational fan base in college Hoops.

Cal just went 9 -16 followed in 20 by a 1st loss to St Peter in 21. To then have a beastvof a roster n to lose both real games to start ...... dude folks are already putting for sale signs in his lawn n the fans want him gone yesterday . Fans right now are fine with losing a few recruits next year as long as Cal is gone .

The impediment is it would tske an insane buyout as his contract is crazy. Helping is Cals ego and he wo t be able to tske the constant bombardment long .

When fans at gsmes finally start chanting CCC (can't coach Cal) I think Cal leaves himself. The AD wants Cal gone and the hard-core fans an boosters want him gone like I said only thing keeping Cal at UK this year is his contract (40 -50 mil buyout if fired) not the recruits .

UK should be able to pry Drew from Baylor they will throw prayer offers at Donovan n The gm for Celtics (forget name) but Drew is most realistic with Musselman as the emergency fall back.

UK is a basketball school in a football conf. The school n fans are just happy Stoops keeps us going to bowl games that's all UK football fans care about ...... gettibg to a bowl and gettibgvto basketball season as quick as ya can.

You said your alum won back to back titles then that means I guess u went to Florida ... then you should know how UK is with this stuff. Win at UK you're a god an lose n the pitch forks an torches come out. No middle ground.
 
Bring back Pitino. :eek:
 
