College Hoops 2023-2024 Thread (UCONN Back 2 Back)

UK has the most passionate , well traveled, yet totally irrational fan base in college Hoops.
Cal just went 9 -16 followed in 20 by a 1st loss to St Peter in 21. To then have a beastvof a roster n to lose both real games to start ...... dude folks are already putting for sale signs in his lawn n the fans want him gone yesterday . Fans right now are fine with losing a few recruits next year as long as Cal is gone .
The impediment is it would tske an insane buyout as his contract is crazy. Helping is Cals ego and he wo t be able to tske the constant bombardment long .
When fans at gsmes finally start chanting CCC (can't coach Cal) I think Cal leaves himself. The AD wants Cal gone and the hard-core fans an boosters want him gone like I said only thing keeping Cal at UK this year is his contract (40 -50 mil buyout if fired) not the recruits .
UK should be able to pry Drew from Baylor they will throw prayer offers at Donovan n The gm for Celtics (forget name) but Drew is most realistic with Musselman as the emergency fall back.
UK is a basketball school in a football conf. The school n fans are just happy Stoops keeps us going to bowl games that's all UK football fans care about ...... gettibg to a bowl and gettibgvto basketball season as quick as ya can.
You said your alum won back to back titles then that means I guess u went to Florida ... then you should know how UK is with this stuff. Win at UK you're a god an lose n the pitch forks an torches come out. No middle ground.