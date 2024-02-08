Colby wants Wonderboy next, how does this guy still have any fans?

M

MustangSally

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 9, 2013
Messages
487
Reaction score
38
Colby being Colby and making absolutely no sense in a recent interview on Submission Radio. He talks a big game about how he is the best welterweight and will fight whoever the UFC puts in from of him and do whatever it takes to get back in title fight. Then goes on to call out Stephen Thompson who is 1-3 in his last 4 fights and hasn't beat a grappler in 8 years:

“I think ‘Wonderboy,’ guys, makes the most sense. The ultimate nice guy vs. the ultimate bad guy. He came on this show, Submission Radio, and had a lot of things to say. ‘Oh, Colby’s going to get knocked out. Oh, I’ll knock out Colby.’ Oh, all these things. He’s No. 6 in the world, I’m No. 5 in the world right now. That fight makes the most sense.”

This is literally the worst and most pointless fight to make. We all know how Wonderboy vs a grappler goes, we've seen in 3 times in the past 3 years (Burns, Rahhmanov, Muhammad). If Colby is such a great and fearless fighter, why doesn't he call out one of the otehr contenders like Muhammad or Rakhmanov?
 
Does he really have fans in here though? It's like bigfoot. Just a theory that they exist.

I've seen some in youtube comment sections but that's youtube.
 

Colby wants Wonderboy next, how does this guy still have any fans?​

He doesn't​


Even his mom and sister don't like him
 
Don't know about his fan base, but UFC knows that he will sell PPVs
 
13Seconds said:
Does he really have fans in here though? It's like bigfoot. Just a theory that they exist.

I've seen some in youtube comment sections but that's youtube.
Click to expand...
The UFC seems to think he draws but I've never met a Colby fan. In terms of his fighting ability even, I wasn't sure exactly where he stood. You can't ride your career off loses and his last fight was pathetic. Maybe he's a draw because he talks crap even though it's bad? That's the only thing I can think of. The UFC is a business and I'd assume they wouldn't give him the oppurtunities he has if he didn't draw eye balls. Maybe it's the newer fans who don't realize how his career has gone. Taking out past prime fighters then sitting out for title shots.
 
Colby’s finding out that no matter how much offensive shit he says nothing will lose you more fans in this sport than laying an egg in a ppv main event
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
I hope they make Colby fight Rakhmanov so he gets the shit smacked out of him.
I fucking hate that cock sucker
 
Only way it makes sense is both are over the hill
 
MustangSally said:
Colby being Colby and making absolutely no sense in a recent interview on Submission Radio. He talks a big game about how he is the best welterweight and will fight whoever the UFC puts in from of him and do whatever it takes to get back in title fight. Then goes on to call out Stephen Thompson who is 1-3 in his last 4 fights and hasn't beat a grappler in 8 years:

“I think ‘Wonderboy,’ guys, makes the most sense. The ultimate nice guy vs. the ultimate bad guy. He came on this show, Submission Radio, and had a lot of things to say. ‘Oh, Colby’s going to get knocked out. Oh, I’ll knock out Colby.’ Oh, all these things. He’s No. 6 in the world, I’m No. 5 in the world right now. That fight makes the most sense.”

This is literally the worst and most pointless fight to make. We all know how Wonderboy vs a grappler goes, we've seen in 3 times in the past 3 years (Burns, Rahhmanov, Muhammad). If Colby is such a great and fearless fighter, why doesn't he call out one of the otehr contenders like Muhammad or Rakhmanov?
Click to expand...
I'd like to see him fight Shavkat. When he loses his shtick will become even less relevent. It's time for everyone to move on from the 'Colby Show'.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,969
Messages
55,040,159
Members
174,567
Latest member
alija9

Share this page

Back
Top