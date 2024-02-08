Colby wants Wonderboy next, how does this guy still have any fans?​

Colby being Colby and making absolutely no sense in a recent interview on Submission Radio. He talks a big game about how he is the best welterweight and will fight whoever the UFC puts in from of him and do whatever it takes to get back in title fight. Then goes on to call out Stephen Thompson who is 1-3 in his last 4 fights and hasn't beat a grappler in 8 years:



“I think ‘Wonderboy,’ guys, makes the most sense. The ultimate nice guy vs. the ultimate bad guy. He came on this show, Submission Radio, and had a lot of things to say. ‘Oh, Colby’s going to get knocked out. Oh, I’ll knock out Colby.’ Oh, all these things. He’s No. 6 in the world, I’m No. 5 in the world right now. That fight makes the most sense.”



This is literally the worst and most pointless fight to make. We all know how Wonderboy vs a grappler goes, we've seen in 3 times in the past 3 years (Burns, Rahhmanov, Muhammad). If Colby is such a great and fearless fighter, why doesn't he call out one of the otehr contenders like Muhammad or Rakhmanov?