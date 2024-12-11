Colby goes off in latest interview, says Jon Jones is "flamboyant"

comments are very very telling. but not surprising

typical UFC fanboys time after time proving my point, again and again.



Colby is the definition of a coward, talks crap gets ran down and punked in public

calls the police, presses charges and all that weasel shit.

got 3 title shots and FAILED

Makes excuse after excuse, lies, dont pays his trainer, says very bad things that crosses the line,

backstabs his friends Basically does all the shit you crybabies claim to not like,

yet you look in the comment section its like hes the second coming of christ..



but i get it he checks all the boxes trashes lebron james etc etc so its all good.

stuff that should be played out by now but of course its not.



and btw im all for his little heel stuff do whatever I grew up in the WWF attitude era and I get the

hardcore stuff and i appreciate trying to make it interesting but with the brass and fans

lets stop with the double standards.