Colby flops in poker after losing MMA

FLOP! Colby "All-In" Covington Suffers Back-To-Back Brutal Losses On Same Weekend | Video

Former three-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title challengersuffered his second straight loss at UFC Tampa this past weekend (Sat., Dec. 14, 2024) when his fight withwas stopped in the third round due to a cut on his eyelid from inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla ( watch highlights ).Unfortunately for “Chaos,” he suffered another loss following UFC Tampa, but it was in poker this time.Following his bloody third-round doctor’s stoppage, Covington flew to the Bahamas to compete inpart of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Paradise tournament. The former UFC interim champion played in a $25,000-entry No Limit Texas Hold‘em tournament with a $50 million guarantee.Covington was eliminated on Day one, and the WSOP Twitter account had some enjoyment poking fun at the UFC fighter by writing, “Colby Covington gets all in against Frank Funaro on the Feature Table Live Stream - a repeat of last night?”