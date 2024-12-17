Colby flops in poker after losing MMA

Former three-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title challenger Colby Covington suffered his second straight loss at UFC Tampa this past weekend (Sat., Dec. 14, 2024) when his fight with Joaquin Buckley was stopped in the third round due to a cut on his eyelid from inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla (watch highlights).

Unfortunately for “Chaos,” he suffered another loss following UFC Tampa, but it was in poker this time.

Following his bloody third-round doctor’s stoppage, Covington flew to the Bahamas to compete in the Super Main Event, part of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Paradise tournament. The former UFC interim champion played in a $25,000-entry No Limit Texas Hold‘em tournament with a $50 million guarantee.

Covington was eliminated on Day one, and the WSOP Twitter account had some enjoyment poking fun at the UFC fighter by writing, “Colby Covington gets all in against Frank Funaro on the Feature Table Live Stream - a repeat of last night?”
 
Colby is going down the Tyron Woodley path of getting humiliated on TV now

 
probably the weight cut, the dehydration fucked with his brain synapses firing. i'm sure if you let him sit out for a year and then automatically put him in the final table he'll do better, he promises...
Nice to know that he’s spending his money wisely. Give him another year and he’ll be begging Masvidal to let him sleep on his couch again..
 
Can’t be a good idea to play poker after being hitting in the head really hard lmao.
 
I’m not saying the guy can’t play cards at all , but a 25k entry fee means this tournament is going to be stacked with weapon level card players
Probably not a great idea
 
SamuraiBro said:
Can’t be a good idea to play poker after being hitting in the head really hard lmao.
Click to expand...
I'm not sure Colby could have a good idea even if he avoided being hit in the head.

Colby sucking at poker is the least surprising thing ever. He can't act, isn't very smart, and has a temper. He's a tell on tilt.
 
from a cut, to cte, to gambling addiction. lez gooo
 
Colbys poker addiction is well documented. Just google Colby Covington Poker.

To be fair he's been more successful in his poker career than fighting career.
 
