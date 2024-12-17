Colby flops in poker after losing MMA

joy2day
FLOP! Colby "All-In" Covington Suffers Back-To-Back Brutal Losses On Same Weekend | Video
www.mmamania.com
Former three-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title challenger Colby Covington suffered his second straight loss at UFC Tampa this past weekend (Sat., Dec. 14, 2024) when his fight with Joaquin Buckley was stopped in the third round due to a cut on his eyelid from inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla (watch highlights).
Unfortunately for “Chaos,” he suffered another loss following UFC Tampa, but it was in poker this time.
Following his bloody third-round doctor’s stoppage, Covington flew to the Bahamas to compete in the Super Main Event, part of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Paradise tournament. The former UFC interim champion played in a $25,000-entry No Limit Texas Hold‘em tournament with a $50 million guarantee.
Covington was eliminated on Day one, and the WSOP Twitter account had some enjoyment poking fun at the UFC fighter by writing, “Colby Covington gets all in against Frank Funaro on the Feature Table Live Stream - a repeat of last night?”