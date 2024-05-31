Colby Covington grudge matches

W

Does anybody else here sometimes feel disappointed when certain grudge matches don't end up happening. For example, Colby's grudge matches with Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman happened, but the ones with Dustin Poirier and Ian Garry ended up never happening. With Dustin, I know it was years ago and he's in a different weightclass but he could fight at welterweight especially since Colby isn't a huge welterweight himself. However, the grudge match with Ian Garry is something I really thought was gonna happen, considering all the bad blood that also involves Garry's wife. Plus that would've been a good way for Colby to get the fan's minds off of his loss to Leon Edwards (If Colby had've won)
 
I was disappointed when PRIDE FC was bought by UFC, and the Randy Couture-Fedor fight never happened. Not exactly a grudge match, but still a match up most MMA fans would have loved to see. Nothing about Covington is a disappointment to me. I can't stand the guy, and would not care at all, if I never saw him fight again.
 
Cody is probably one or two fights away from PFL or Bellator. He looked really bad in his last fight, gave a bizarre post fight interview, had a ton of excuses and then preceded to duck Ian turning Gerry babyface again. There isn't many roads in the UFC left for Cody.
 
The Colby vs Dustin fight never made sense and was just plain dumb. It was just another excuse for Colby to duck all actual WW contenders.

Garry vs Colby made a lot of sense in my opinion and a win for Colby would've brought a lot of fans back to his side, but in true Colby fashion, he ducked the cuck.
 
Cobra 03 said:
I was disappointed when PRIDE FC was bought by UFC, and the Randy Couture-Fedor fight never happened. Not exactly a grudge match, but still a match up most MMA fans would have loved to see. Nothing about Covington is a disappointment to me. I can't stand the guy, and would not care at all, if I never saw him fight again.
Fedor vs. Randy was a major missed opportunity. Not exactly a grudge match, but back at that time damn near everybody wanted this fight.
 
TITS said:
It seems like any matchup vs Colby would be a grudge match nowadays since everyone hates him, and he talks shit about everyone.

Wonderboy
Belal
Garry
Shavkat
Geoff Neal
ect.
Really only garry and belal would be a grudge match. Wonderboy is too nice to roll in the mud with Colby and the other two are pretty quiet, wouldn't be much drama there unless Colby tries to bring up some family stuff of theirs that I am unaware of.
 
Poirier for sure after the shit he said about his wife and family….
 
Colby really shot himself in the foot. Time for him to make the Tik Tok influencer jump before it gets banned.
 
Oh and Jon Jones ( he said some nasty shit about the time they spent together at college IORC) eg the time he took a baseball ball to someone he had a disagreement with…
 
Yeah I was really hoping for that Wonderboy vs Covington showdown. WB was due for a beatdown for all that smack he has been saying from the karare bus.
 
CobraCobretti said:
Yeah I was really hoping for that Wonderboy vs Covington showdown. WB was due for a beatdown for all that smack he has been saying from the karare bus.
There's no person who actually wants good fights who wants that fight over Colby vs Ian Garry, Colby is literally 2-3 in the last 5 years and is still somehow avoiding fighting any young contenders. Colby vs 40 year old washed up fighters from last era has gotten pretty stale.
 
Colby waiting around the corner until you are old and feeble. Then it is ON <Dany07>
 
Colby's fights don't work as "Grudge matches" anymore.

It did with Usman to an extent, but he done burned that bridge.

That ship has sailed now. A grudge match could work when the animosity spills into the fight, but i'm not interested in seeing if Colby can manage to take someone down multiple times over and over.

His shtick has run it's course and his fights are boring.
 
"Grudge matches" lmao. Colby is a gimmick. He doesn't fight contenders or earn rankings, he does his pro wrestling thing and gets fights that appeal to idiots and makes Dana money from the shithole states. Whenever he's gifted a title shot he loses, and doesn't fight any other contenders.
 
I truly believe Randy would have walled and stalled Fedor if that fight would have happened.
I guarantee Dana would be throwing Fedor in there with Randy immediately so no tune up fights to get used to the cage and has to fight a strong, and determined Couture who at that point had been fighting in the cage for years.

If we look at this match up head to head there really isn’t anything from Randy that announces he would apparently beat Fedor except for the cage wall.
If this fight happened in Pride Randy eats soccer kicks prostrated in front of the opposite corner after shooting a double leg and eating a deadly uppercut.

I feel like Randy has to slow down Fedor and stop his offense that’s how Randy can win; he wins by stopping Fedor’s offense not by implementing his own. Dirty boxing against the cage for 25 minutes.

Any other way and it’s another Fedor highlight reel.
 
