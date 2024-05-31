Colby Covington grudge matches

I truly believe Randy would have walled and stalled Fedor if that fight would have happened.

I guarantee Dana would be throwing Fedor in there with Randy immediately so no tune up fights to get used to the cage and has to fight a strong, and determined Couture who at that point had been fighting in the cage for years.



If we look at this match up head to head there really isn’t anything from Randy that announces he would apparently beat Fedor except for the cage wall.

If this fight happened in Pride Randy eats soccer kicks prostrated in front of the opposite corner after shooting a double leg and eating a deadly uppercut.



I feel like Randy has to slow down Fedor and stop his offense that’s how Randy can win; he wins by stopping Fedor’s offense not by implementing his own. Dirty boxing against the cage for 25 minutes.



Any other way and it’s another Fedor highlight reel.