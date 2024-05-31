Colby Covington grudge matches

Does anybody else here sometimes feel disappointed when certain grudge matches don't end up happening. For example, Colby's grudge matches with Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman happened, but the ones with Dustin Poirier and Ian Garry ended up never happening. With Dustin, I know it was years ago and he's in a different weightclass but he could fight at welterweight especially since Colby isn't a huge welterweight himself. However, the grudge match with Ian Garry is something I really thought was gonna happen, considering all the bad blood that also involves Garry's wife. Plus that would've been a good way for Colby to get the fan's minds off of his loss to Leon Edwards (If Colby had've won)