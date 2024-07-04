  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

class rank

toasty

toasty

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,250
Reaction score
2,060
So I went to a large high school. I hung out with two distinct groups, the smart kids and the party/jocks and was at the bottom of each group's pecking order. i was the dumbest smart kid and the least jocky partier.

So when class ranks were given released I was very very hopeful I would do well. I found out I was almost dead middle of my graduating class, but the really stunning thing was one of my jock friends, a kid who was proud of his nickname "gonads" and who was dumb as a fucking stump that had been hit over the head by another stump and then slipped angel dust, was one spot below me. Thank god it was not one spot above me.

So I now wonder where you rank me amongst the Mayberry posters?

I think of my work as
IMG_5356.jpg
but some of you may feel differently.

Also I am open to suggestions on how to become the #1 poster, not only on sherdog, but for the entire universal fucking internet.

So please tell me where you rank me, if possible tell me which poster I am just sightly better than and which poster I am just behind, and tell me how to improve my posting to mythic status.

I'd also be interested in your favorite poster and who you feel is second to dead last right above @Slobodan

Thanks
 
Last edited:
i-am-a-generous-god-xerxes.gif
 
A lot of HSers who aren't trying to get into an elite college aren't really paying attention to their GPA like that they just want to pass by a healthy margin. If "dumb jock" friend was keeping track and you weren't he was probably going to win off that fact alone. Because thats really half the battle.

And its funny I was in the exact same situation socially in HS lol. I didn't fit neatly into either of the 2 cliques. But my HS was super small though.
 
ferrisjso said:
A lot of HSers who aren't trying to get into an elite college aren't really paying attention to their GPA like that they just want to pass by a healthy margin. If "dumb jock" friend was keeping track and you weren't he was probably going to win off that fact alone. Because thats really half the battle.

And its funny I was in the exact same situation socially in HS lol. I didn't fit neatly into either of the 2 cliques. But my HS was super small though.
Click to expand...
No I'm talking dumb,,,loveable but the kind of kid you wonder how they get through life not knowing shit like which side won the civil war, or that h20 is water.......

I had a health class with Nads.. the teacher hated my guts, she gave us a pop quizz, pass of fail, one question. Nads sat next to me, she asked him what are testicles? He was hemming and hawing,,,,I'm sitting next to him whispering its' your balls nads, its' your balls.. He goes "its your balls I guess" he passes.

My turn, what physical change makes a zygote become a fetus? I say, that wasn't in the reading assignment, she says it was in the footnotes, I guess heartbeat, nope fail, the development of bone spurs was considered the answer way back then........BITCH!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,168
Messages
55,805,218
Members
174,938
Latest member
rawkit

Share this page

Back
Top