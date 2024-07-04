class rank

ferrisjso said: A lot of HSers who aren't trying to get into an elite college aren't really paying attention to their GPA like that they just want to pass by a healthy margin. If "dumb jock" friend was keeping track and you weren't he was probably going to win off that fact alone. Because thats really half the battle.



And its funny I was in the exact same situation socially in HS lol. I didn't fit neatly into either of the 2 cliques. But my HS was super small though. Click to expand...

No I'm talking dumb,,,loveable but the kind of kid you wonder how they get through life not knowing shit like which side won the civil war, or that h20 is water.......I had a health class with Nads.. the teacher hated my guts, she gave us a pop quizz, pass of fail, one question. Nads sat next to me, she asked him what are testicles? He was hemming and hawing,,,,I'm sitting next to him whispering its' your balls nads, its' your balls.. He goes "its your balls I guess" he passes.My turn, what physical change makes a zygote become a fetus? I say, that wasn't in the reading assignment, she says it was in the footnotes, I guess heartbeat, nope fail, the development of bone spurs was considered the answer way back then........BITCH!