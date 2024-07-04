class rank

toasty
So I went to a large high school. I hung out with two distinct groups, the smart kids and the party/jocks and was at the bottom of each group's pecking order. i was the dumbest smart kid and the least jocky partier.
So when class ranks were given released I was very very hopeful I would do well. I found out I was almost dead middle of my graduating class, but the really stunning thing was one of my jock friends, a kid who was proud of his nickname "gonads" and who was dumb as a fucking stump that had been hit over the head by another stump and then slipped angel dust, was one spot below me. Thank god it was not one spot above me.
So I now wonder where you rank me amongst the Mayberry posters?
I think of my work as
but some of you may feel differently.
Also I am open to suggestions on how to become the #1 poster, not only on sherdog, but for the entire universal fucking internet.
So please tell me where you rank me, if possible tell me which poster I am just sightly better than and which poster I am just behind, and tell me how to improve my posting to mythic status.
I'd also be interested in your favorite poster and who you feel is second to dead last right above @Slobodan
Thanks
