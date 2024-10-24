Media Chuck Liddell's reach

Wilmer Digreux

Chocolate L was on Jaxxon again today and they were talking about how Chuck would match up against Jon Jones.

Chuck contends Jon wouldn't be able to take him down and would be forced to strike with him. And he says his reach is longer than his opponents realize because Hack put down Chucks reach as 76.5" when it's really 79.5".

He says they did this because the UFC would've rounded it up to 80" if he put the real # and that would instantly make opponents think they need to bring in long reach strikers for camp. But with them seeing 77 inches instead, they might not worry as much about the reach.

I assumed the commissions measured reach themselves but maybe he means before ufc was regulated, idk. So I just checked and Google still has his reach as 76.5" :)








Frode Falch said:
Prime chuck liddell was a fucking beast and a savage
yessir

NINTCHDBPICT000586557373.jpg



Yessir.

What an era.
 
It woulda been a fun one foshow.
 
