Movies Christopher Nolan's New Film (Tom Holland to Star with Matt Damon; July 17, 2026 Release)

Update: October 21, 2024

Tom Holland to Star in Christopher Nolan's Latest Film from Universal with July 17, 2026 Release Date

zZpEQ-EY


Tom Holland will star in Christopher Nolan's latest feature, joining Matt Damon in the top secret venture. Nolan wrote the script and is directing the project, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not present day (although it’s unclear whether it’s set in the past or the future). Nolan is producing alongside producing partner and wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner.

The new feature reunites Nolan with the studio that made his drama Oppenheimer and propelled him to his first Oscars. He won best director and got a best picture statue as producer on the film, which earned a staggering $976 million worldwide.

Oppenheimer was the first time the filmmaker worked with Universal, a relationship forged after Nolan publicly split with longtime home Warner Bros. in late 2020. While Oppenheimer was picked up by Universal in an open auction setting, this new project ended up going straight to the studio, according to sources.

And while Damon is a part of the Nolan ensemble of players, having worked with the filmmaker for Oppenheimer and 2014’s Interstellar, this will be Holland’s first time with the lauded director.

Holland’s boarding may come with some ripple effects. Sources say that the actor will spend next year juggling this project as well as Spider-Man 4, with a likely stop for Avengers: Doomsday. Spider-Man 4 was delayed enough that Holland’s co-star Zendaya will now be shooting Dune 3 in early 2026 rather than next year.

Good to see Tom get some work.
I fear his career won't be great after he hangs up the suit.
Matt Damon is always a win.
 
Tom Holland? Nolan called the wrong Tom. He needs to give Tom Cruise a call and do a movie with him.
 
Nice. Whatever it is, its gonna be worth my attention.

Kinda hope after a period biopic he does a futuristic sci fi. He's often talked about the influence Blade Runner had on him so I'd be really excited if he did a dark, dystopian sci fi flick in a similar vein. After Oppenheimer I think he's probably just gonna get a blank check to do whatever the hell he wants, so I hope he bangs out something he's been thinking about for decades.
 
Very much a rumor, but a source is saying the next movie is gonna be a period piece vampire movie.


Well, that's going to change thanks to "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan, whose 2026 mystery movie is allegedly going to be a vampire period piece starring Tom Holland and Matt Damon. Let me be explicitly clear in noting that a Christopher Nolan vampire movie is still very much a rumor, but it's being reported by former /Film writer and current iO9 and Gizmodo writer Germain Lussier. We know in our heart of hearts that Lussier wouldn't report on something like this unless the rumor had legs, so we're sharing the information with you all knowing that Nolan could pop online tomorrow and be like, "Actually, I'm directing a dramatic retelling of the Leopold and Loeb murders set in Silicon Valley" and we'll all be equally as excited. (For the record, that last part is not an active rumor, I just invented a dream project as a hypothetical because sometimes it's fun to use /Film as my own diary.)

Seems pretty pie in the sky, but I'd definitely love it. If this is his choice, Im sure theres some sort of angle he's going for beyond simply blood drinking vampires.
 
I hope the rumor about it being a Blue Thunder-type action movie is true.
 
