there are a lot of issues america and the western world that are facing right now. but the leftists ideology is gonna ruin the world. From BLM, the LGBTQ, to the Feminist Movement.

the way they go about it is also not right. manipulating the social media/mainstream media, censor the content of right wing scholars and ideas by de-platforming them. the cancel culture is where the democrats essence should be left to die



but republicans are ruining themself too. when you align your ideas with the white supremists/neo nazi/ racists pos's, it make you look like the villain. the same is happening in europe far right movement as well. when nazi/fascist praising are being tolerated. you are even worse than the left. because at least they are trying to show compassion to the weaks. so yeah people gonna get mad and hate you for it.



gop need to fix their shit from within or their entire party will die. get rid of the Qanon crazies and their illuminati/lizard people bullshit because it's retarded. and most importantly separate yourself from the racists.



most american people are geniunely good people. but the bipartisan political system is turning into a complete shithole.



like it's not even entertaining as a trainwreck. society is going in the wrong direction. and as much as i wanna just make fun of this mess. we will all suffer as victims .