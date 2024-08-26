News Chingiz Allazov vacates belt.

David Street

www.lowkickmma.com

Chingiz Allazov Has Vacated ONE Kickboxing Title According To Marat Grigorian

In a recent IG live, top-ranked kickboxer Marat Grigorian explained that the champion Chingiz Allazov has vacated his kickboxing title with ONE Championship.
www.lowkickmma.com

What does it mean?
"The Azerbaijani-Georgian athlete Chingiz Allazov has risen to the top of the kickboxing world and holds rank as the number one pound-for-pound striker on earth. Since capturing a K-1 Grand Prix Title, he was able to pickup the kickboxing throne in ONE Championship with a highly impressive run. He has defeated standout fighters such as perpetual contender Jo Nattawut, former GLORY Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, all-time great Superbon Singha Mawynn, and former GLORY & K-1 Champion Marat Grigorian.

Most recently, ‘Chinga’ Allazov defeated Marat Grigorian to defend his kickboxing world title. But since then, Chingiz Allazov has been at odds with the organization and has been trying to leave." Speaking to Beyond Kickboxing.

Marat Grigorian discussed his future and Chingiz Allazov. He said:
“Yes, Chingiz gave back his title, so its vacant now. I asked Chatri about it, but they are silent about it.”
Would have loved to see him fight Superbon again, and I guess a rematch with Giorgio still would have been fun even though he is past his prime now, but I can't think of any more fights for him in ONE outside of those. I would have loved to see him and Beztati go at it in Glory, but now he's moved up and there's only really the loss to Kehl to avenge there (technically they are 1-1, so I can see if he isn't too motivated to avenge it). I guess he could have some game opponents in K-1? I was impressed with their MAX tournament this year; they managed to get some really solid talent together despite most of the division being signed to other orgs. I guess he'll either do that or just go fight some Russians in Fair Fight or something, idk
 
Monte Moku said:
Would have loved to see him fight Superbon again, and I guess a rematch with Giorgio still would have been fun even though he is past his prime now, but I can't think of any more fights for him in ONE outside of those. I would have loved to see him and Beztati go at it in Glory, but now he's moved up and there's only really the loss to Kehl to avenge there (technically they are 1-1, so I can see if he isn't too motivated to avenge it). I guess he could have some game opponents in K-1? I was impressed with their MAX tournament this year; they managed to get some really solid talent together despite most of the division being signed to other orgs. I guess he'll either do that or just go fight some Russians in Fair Fight or something, idk
Sign with "Fair Fight" ha ha the hypocrisy.
 
David Street said:
Getting out of a ONE Championship contract is not so easy.
I feel sorry for other fighters who aren't getting fights, have been treated badly etc
But chingiz seemed to have been treated quite well and hasn't been fighting recently because he didn't want to for One. So i don't really feel sorry for him.
 
One FC contracts are shady. Something must had happened behind the scene that we don't know.

He said that he wanted to fight on local scene, but that would be a waste of his talent. Going back to glory is not appealing to him.
If he was younger, the best thing would had been to make an mma debut but that is on the outside of the realm of kickboxing.
 
A news source says he is now free agent:
mmasucka.com

Chingiz Allazov is a Free Agent, Leaving ONE Championship

Current ONE Featherweight world champion Chingiz Allazov is set to leave the promotion and become one of the hottest free agents in combat sports.
mmasucka.com


Another says:

ONE Will Not Terminate Chingiz Allazov’s Contract and "Work Out Any Issues Together So All Parties Are Happy"​

beyondkick.com

ONE Will Not Terminate Chingiz Allazov’s Contract

The promotion looks to work out any issues with the champion.
beyondkick.com

 
KID Yamamoto said:
Really have no idea what ONE's gameplan here is. Losing the absolute best talent in the sport to fund jiu jitsu matches.
this shit is driving me insane man. one's mma was always bullshit but this submission grappling musumeci ruotolo queerness is unbearable.
 
KID Yamamoto said:
Really have no idea what ONE's gameplan here is. Losing the absolute best talent in the sport to fund jiu jitsu matches.
jiu jitsu is a faster growing sport than kickboxing and has better social media presence.

ONE never cared about much about kickboxing. They just use the belts to make "two sport" champs.

Not surprised at all about Chingiz wanting to leave. I think everyone in KB probably wants out except some of the Thai dudes.
 
Monte Moku said:
Would have loved to see him fight Superbon again, and I guess a rematch with Giorgio still would have been fun even though he is past his prime now, but I can't think of any more fights for him in ONE outside of those. I would have loved to see him and Beztati go at it in Glory, but now he's moved up and there's only really the loss to Kehl to avenge there (technically they are 1-1, so I can see if he isn't too motivated to avenge it). I guess he could have some game opponents in K-1? I was impressed with their MAX tournament this year; they managed to get some really solid talent together despite most of the division being signed to other orgs. I guess he'll either do that or just go fight some Russians in Fair Fight or something, idk
He'll almost certainly go to K-1, unless he goes the Glory/Rise route.
 
