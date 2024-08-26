David Street
@Brown
May 30, 2016
2,968
2,106
Chingiz Allazov Has Vacated ONE Kickboxing Title According To Marat Grigorian
In a recent IG live, top-ranked kickboxer Marat Grigorian explained that the champion Chingiz Allazov has vacated his kickboxing title with ONE Championship.
What does it mean?
"The Azerbaijani-Georgian athlete Chingiz Allazov has risen to the top of the kickboxing world and holds rank as the number one pound-for-pound striker on earth. Since capturing a K-1 Grand Prix Title, he was able to pickup the kickboxing throne in ONE Championship with a highly impressive run. He has defeated standout fighters such as perpetual contender Jo Nattawut, former GLORY Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, all-time great Superbon Singha Mawynn, and former GLORY & K-1 Champion Marat Grigorian.
Most recently, ‘Chinga’ Allazov defeated Marat Grigorian to defend his kickboxing world title. But since then, Chingiz Allazov has been at odds with the organization and has been trying to leave." Speaking to Beyond Kickboxing.
Marat Grigorian discussed his future and Chingiz Allazov. He said:
“Yes, Chingiz gave back his title, so its vacant now. I asked Chatri about it, but they are silent about it.”