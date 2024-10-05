International China’s warships gift and funding naval base in Cambodia: Could it put regional dynamics in choppy waters?

Analysts say the twin moves could be part of a deal to secure China preferential rights to use Ream Naval Base in southern Cambodia. The question is how much access China will have to the military installation, and to what ends.

reamnb.png

SINGAPORE: As a Chinese-funded upgrade of a naval base in Cambodia inches closer to completion, recent confirmation that Beijing will gift two warships to Phnom Penh has stirred further suspense and questions over China’s intent, and the role it wants to play in the region.

Analysts say the overhaul of Ream Naval Base - situated off the Gulf of Thailand in Cambodia’s southwestern Sihanoukville province - would benefit Beijing more as Phnom Penh lacks the military means to fully utilise the enhanced facilities.

The twin moves could be part of a deal to secure China preferential rights to use the military installation, said Dr Abdul Rahman Yaacob, research fellow in the Southeast Asia Programme at the Lowy Institute.

"The provision of military assistance to Cambodia is a means to an end for China, aimed at influencing Phnom Penh to serve Beijing’s long-term interests," he told CNA.
H5012-L383978121.jpg

Observers say the manoeuvres fall into a wider push by China to carve out a larger regional foothold as it competes for influence with its strategic rival the United States. At the same time, they’re questioning claims made in some news reports - that Beijing’s actions are tightly linked to its South China Sea and Taiwan agendas.

Experts CNA spoke to are also split on how Beijing’s actions will affect regional dynamics. Some warn that the developments could raise the temperature in Southeast Asia, particularly among Cambodia’s neighbours, while others are sceptical.

“Thailand, Vietnam and to some extent, the Philippines ought to be alarmed over the increase of (Chinese) military activity in the Gulf of Thailand, given the overlapping territorial claims there and in the South China Sea … tensions could rise as a result (and) that’s something the Cambodian leadership needs to be aware of,” said Dr Abdul Rahman.

However, Dr Chang Ching, a research fellow at the Taipei-based Society for Strategic Studies, argues that it’s not unusual for a smaller country like Cambodia to seek military assistance from a larger nation.

"Compared to Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam possess far more advanced and well-developed military capabilities. For instance, Thailand has its own aircraft carrier. Cambodia simply needs to modernise its military, and its neighbours are aware of that," he told CNA.
719DJNSLCuL._AC_SL1378_.jpg

A GIFT OF WARSHIPS

Reports first emerged in late August that China would gift two warships to Cambodia. Confirmation by Cambodia’s defence ministry came a week later, identifying the vessels as Type 056 corvettes.

Developed by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, this vessel class is designed for littoral combat, as described on China’s defence ministry website. Operators include the PLA Navy, China Coast Guard, and the Bangladesh and Nigeria navies.

Such vessels are capable of executing a range of missions, including patrol, escort, search-and-rescue and surveillance, according to Chinese defence news portals. They are equipped for electronic and anti-surface warfare and also possess anti-aircraft and anti-submarine capabilities, the reports state.

Seventy Type 056 corvettes were built across four Chinese shipyards between 2011 and 2019, according to Naval Technology, an online site specialising in naval defence news.

20240920-type-056-corvette.png

A Cambodian defence ministry spokesperson said they were being provided in response to Cambodia's request for Chinese support and could be delivered as early as next year.

“(The acquisition is) part of efforts to strengthen Cambodia's capacity to maintain regional peace, security, and humanitarian operations, including search and rescue missions,” the spokesperson asserted.

Observers have drawn links between this gifting of warships and Ream Naval Base.
They point out that two vessels of the same variant have persistently docked there since December 2023, soon after a new pier at the base became operational.

Satellite imagery analysis by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in the United States backs this up. In an April report, AMTI said the two People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessels have been the only ships to have docked at the new pier.

The vessels spent 93 per cent of their time at the facility - 85 out of 91 days - based on clear satellite imagery. The pier was vacant only during two brief periods, from Jan 15 to Jan 18 and Mar 29 to Mar 30, the report noted.

The connection to Ream has thrust the naval base back into the spotlight. It previously courted controversy after reports alleged a secret agreement granting China a permanent military presence there, as well as claims Beijing would have exclusive use of the facilities.

China and Cambodia have repeatedly denied the allegations.

China is reportedly fully funding the overhaul of Cambodia’s Ream naval base, according to multiple news reports. A Nikkei Asia report in October 2020 noted that plans for the upgrade had been previously disclosed by the China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC Group), a state-owned enterprise.

In a now-removed statement that was seen by the news outlet, MCC Group announced in June 2016 that it had signed a "cooperation framework agreement" with Cambodia’s defence authorities for a "port expansion project".

20240920-cambodia-naval-base-map.png
 

A naval base mired in controversy​

Scrutiny fell on Ream Naval Base in southern Cambodia in 2019, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Cambodia had signed a secret agreement allowing China’s military to use the base for 30 years, citing unnamed US officials.

The report prompted strong denials from both Phnom Penh and Beijing. Then Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen called the report “the worst fake news against Cambodia” and stressed that such a deal could not have happened as “hosting foreign military bases is against the constitution of Cambodia".

Cambodia’s constitution explicitly forbids foreign military bases in its territory.

images


A Chinese defence ministry spokesperson also dismissed the Wall Street Journal report as "fabricated”, asserting that China and Cambodia only cooperate on military training and logistical support, and the bilateral partnership "does not target any third country”.

In June 2022, The Washington Post reported that China was in the midst of building a secret naval facility in Cambodia “for the exclusive use of its military", referring to Ream.
Citing unnamed Western sources, the report alleged that the naval port would serve as “(China’s) second overseas military installation after a base in Djibouti” and both Beijing and Phnom Penh were taking “extraordinary measures” to conceal the operation.

In response to the report, a Chinese official denied that the Ream naval base was intended for “exclusive” military use, stating that other personnel, such as scientists and researchers, would also utilise the facility.
mchales-navy

This was echoed by Cambodian authorities.

“There is no agreement or law stating that the construction is reserved solely for Chinese benefit,” said a government spokesperson, adding that the base would remain open for visits from other countries, “including the United States”.

The practice of allowing foreign navies access to local naval bases is not uncommon among Southeast Asian countries, noted Dr Abdul Rahman from the Lowy Institute. He cited Vietnam's agreement with the Soviet Union, later continued by Russia, to use military facilities at Cam Ranh Bay from 1979 to 2002 as a key example.

Another notable example is Singapore’s Changi Naval Base, which underwent significant upgrades in the 1990s to accommodate large vessels, including aircraft carriers.

This development followed the signing of an addendum to the 1990 United States–Singapore Memorandum of Understanding, which formalised arrangements for US Navy ships to utilise Changi's facilities. In addition to hosting US vessels, the base has also welcomed ships from the Chinese navy.

“So, while the Cambodian government asserts that it has not entered into any defence pact with China, it may seek to follow the model of Changi Naval Base. They reason: ‘If Singapore can do it, why can’t we?’ I believe there is certainly validity to that question,” Dr Abdul Rahman said.
53593621733_96f45c0ec2_z.jpg

In the case of the two Chinese warships being berthed at Ream, Cambodian authorities in May justified their presence as helping to train the Cambodian navy and prepare for the annual Golden Dragon military exercise, which took place across 15 days that month.

A total of 1,315 military personnel from Cambodia and 760 from China participated in the bilateral exercise this year. The drills focused on counter-terrorism and humanitarian relief.

Cambodian defence ministry spokesperson General Chhum Sucheat also rejected allegations that the Chinese navy had been using facilities at Ream as a military base.

The extended training programme emphasises "technical skills in the operation of ships, weapons, and other new technologies", he said, noting that the Chinese side was also assessing the quality of the upgraded Ream Naval Base, which it helped develop.

Cambodia is also planning to purchase additional warships similar to those currently docked at the base, the general added, without providing specifics.
8341840906_eecaa7e79c.jpg

According to a Radio Free Asia (RFA) report on Aug 27, referencing satellite images, the new pier at Ream “mirrors the Chinese naval base in Djibouti” and is estimated to be approximately 300 metres in length. China’s sole overseas military base in Djibouti, on the coast of the Horn of Africa, was established in 2017.

Located at the strategic entrance to the Red Sea corridor opposite Yemen, Djibouti is also home to military bases from a raft of nations like the US, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

Beijing asserts that its naval base there will serve as a resupply point for navy ships involved in peacekeeping and humanitarian missions, particularly off the coasts of Yemen and Somalia.

While the exact number of PLA personnel stationed at China’s Djibouti installation remains unclear, observers estimate that the tally does not exceed 2,000.

The report indicated that Ream “has undergone rapid expansion and extensive upgrades over the past year”. Media observations on-site revealed that in addition to the new pier, the base also has a dry dock, a wharf, and several large buildings, including offices and barracks.
8107238021_cb12313623_z.jpg

According to the RFA report, control of the China-funded facilities is set to be handed over to Cambodia imminently.

Analysts say the upgrades to Ream Naval Base are in China’s favour more so than Cambodia’s, pointing out that Phnom Penh lacks the military wherewithal to put them to full use.

“A base of (such) length and scale would likely be able to handle any ship in the Chinese navy’s fleet,” Professor Zachary Abuza from the National War College in Washington DC told CNA.

"(But these facilities) far exceed Cambodia's own capabilities and needs, (and that) raises considerable questions," he added, noting that Cambodia’s navy has remained basic and barely has any naval vessels over 50 metres in length due to a “lack of investment” in modernisation.
13183020733_53e790bf05_z.jpg

"(Cambodia) would not possess the expertise to operate complex warships or advanced radar and communications systems."

Prof Abuza believes even though both China and Cambodia have denied any formal agreement granting the PLA Navy exclusive use of Ream Naval Base, it is likely that Beijing has “privileged access”.

This would allow it to make port calls and potentially station “substantial military personnel” in advisory roles to Cambodian forces, he said.

“China is giving two vessels that Cambodia lacks the expertise to operate … (Cambodia’s personnel) are not trained for these types of ships, from handling navigation to managing the weapons systems.
15052619009_e6e1e8cf57_z.jpg

“This situation provides China with a rationale for maintaining a near-permanent presence in Cambodia for training exercises,” he said.

Full read:
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/eas...ase-warships-regional-intent-tensions-4627051
 
