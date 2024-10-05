LeonardoBjj
Professional Wrestler
@Black
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2010
- Messages
- 6,965
- Reaction score
- 8,698
Analysts say the twin moves could be part of a deal to secure China preferential rights to use Ream Naval Base in southern Cambodia. The question is how much access China will have to the military installation, and to what ends.
SINGAPORE: As a Chinese-funded upgrade of a naval base in Cambodia inches closer to completion, recent confirmation that Beijing will gift two warships to Phnom Penh has stirred further suspense and questions over China’s intent, and the role it wants to play in the region.
Analysts say the overhaul of Ream Naval Base - situated off the Gulf of Thailand in Cambodia’s southwestern Sihanoukville province - would benefit Beijing more as Phnom Penh lacks the military means to fully utilise the enhanced facilities.
The twin moves could be part of a deal to secure China preferential rights to use the military installation, said Dr Abdul Rahman Yaacob, research fellow in the Southeast Asia Programme at the Lowy Institute.
"The provision of military assistance to Cambodia is a means to an end for China, aimed at influencing Phnom Penh to serve Beijing’s long-term interests," he told CNA.
Observers say the manoeuvres fall into a wider push by China to carve out a larger regional foothold as it competes for influence with its strategic rival the United States. At the same time, they’re questioning claims made in some news reports - that Beijing’s actions are tightly linked to its South China Sea and Taiwan agendas.
Experts CNA spoke to are also split on how Beijing’s actions will affect regional dynamics. Some warn that the developments could raise the temperature in Southeast Asia, particularly among Cambodia’s neighbours, while others are sceptical.
“Thailand, Vietnam and to some extent, the Philippines ought to be alarmed over the increase of (Chinese) military activity in the Gulf of Thailand, given the overlapping territorial claims there and in the South China Sea … tensions could rise as a result (and) that’s something the Cambodian leadership needs to be aware of,” said Dr Abdul Rahman.
However, Dr Chang Ching, a research fellow at the Taipei-based Society for Strategic Studies, argues that it’s not unusual for a smaller country like Cambodia to seek military assistance from a larger nation.
"Compared to Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam possess far more advanced and well-developed military capabilities. For instance, Thailand has its own aircraft carrier. Cambodia simply needs to modernise its military, and its neighbours are aware of that," he told CNA.
Developed by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, this vessel class is designed for littoral combat, as described on China’s defence ministry website. Operators include the PLA Navy, China Coast Guard, and the Bangladesh and Nigeria navies.
Such vessels are capable of executing a range of missions, including patrol, escort, search-and-rescue and surveillance, according to Chinese defence news portals. They are equipped for electronic and anti-surface warfare and also possess anti-aircraft and anti-submarine capabilities, the reports state.
Seventy Type 056 corvettes were built across four Chinese shipyards between 2011 and 2019, according to Naval Technology, an online site specialising in naval defence news.
A Cambodian defence ministry spokesperson said they were being provided in response to Cambodia's request for Chinese support and could be delivered as early as next year.
“(The acquisition is) part of efforts to strengthen Cambodia's capacity to maintain regional peace, security, and humanitarian operations, including search and rescue missions,” the spokesperson asserted.
Observers have drawn links between this gifting of warships and Ream Naval Base.
They point out that two vessels of the same variant have persistently docked there since December 2023, soon after a new pier at the base became operational.
Satellite imagery analysis by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in the United States backs this up. In an April report, AMTI said the two People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessels have been the only ships to have docked at the new pier.
The vessels spent 93 per cent of their time at the facility - 85 out of 91 days - based on clear satellite imagery. The pier was vacant only during two brief periods, from Jan 15 to Jan 18 and Mar 29 to Mar 30, the report noted.
The connection to Ream has thrust the naval base back into the spotlight. It previously courted controversy after reports alleged a secret agreement granting China a permanent military presence there, as well as claims Beijing would have exclusive use of the facilities.
China and Cambodia have repeatedly denied the allegations.
China is reportedly fully funding the overhaul of Cambodia’s Ream naval base, according to multiple news reports. A Nikkei Asia report in October 2020 noted that plans for the upgrade had been previously disclosed by the China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC Group), a state-owned enterprise.
In a now-removed statement that was seen by the news outlet, MCC Group announced in June 2016 that it had signed a "cooperation framework agreement" with Cambodia’s defence authorities for a "port expansion project".
SINGAPORE: As a Chinese-funded upgrade of a naval base in Cambodia inches closer to completion, recent confirmation that Beijing will gift two warships to Phnom Penh has stirred further suspense and questions over China’s intent, and the role it wants to play in the region.
Analysts say the overhaul of Ream Naval Base - situated off the Gulf of Thailand in Cambodia’s southwestern Sihanoukville province - would benefit Beijing more as Phnom Penh lacks the military means to fully utilise the enhanced facilities.
The twin moves could be part of a deal to secure China preferential rights to use the military installation, said Dr Abdul Rahman Yaacob, research fellow in the Southeast Asia Programme at the Lowy Institute.
"The provision of military assistance to Cambodia is a means to an end for China, aimed at influencing Phnom Penh to serve Beijing’s long-term interests," he told CNA.
Observers say the manoeuvres fall into a wider push by China to carve out a larger regional foothold as it competes for influence with its strategic rival the United States. At the same time, they’re questioning claims made in some news reports - that Beijing’s actions are tightly linked to its South China Sea and Taiwan agendas.
Experts CNA spoke to are also split on how Beijing’s actions will affect regional dynamics. Some warn that the developments could raise the temperature in Southeast Asia, particularly among Cambodia’s neighbours, while others are sceptical.
“Thailand, Vietnam and to some extent, the Philippines ought to be alarmed over the increase of (Chinese) military activity in the Gulf of Thailand, given the overlapping territorial claims there and in the South China Sea … tensions could rise as a result (and) that’s something the Cambodian leadership needs to be aware of,” said Dr Abdul Rahman.
However, Dr Chang Ching, a research fellow at the Taipei-based Society for Strategic Studies, argues that it’s not unusual for a smaller country like Cambodia to seek military assistance from a larger nation.
"Compared to Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam possess far more advanced and well-developed military capabilities. For instance, Thailand has its own aircraft carrier. Cambodia simply needs to modernise its military, and its neighbours are aware of that," he told CNA.
A GIFT OF WARSHIPSReports first emerged in late August that China would gift two warships to Cambodia. Confirmation by Cambodia’s defence ministry came a week later, identifying the vessels as Type 056 corvettes.
Developed by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, this vessel class is designed for littoral combat, as described on China’s defence ministry website. Operators include the PLA Navy, China Coast Guard, and the Bangladesh and Nigeria navies.
Such vessels are capable of executing a range of missions, including patrol, escort, search-and-rescue and surveillance, according to Chinese defence news portals. They are equipped for electronic and anti-surface warfare and also possess anti-aircraft and anti-submarine capabilities, the reports state.
Seventy Type 056 corvettes were built across four Chinese shipyards between 2011 and 2019, according to Naval Technology, an online site specialising in naval defence news.
A Cambodian defence ministry spokesperson said they were being provided in response to Cambodia's request for Chinese support and could be delivered as early as next year.
“(The acquisition is) part of efforts to strengthen Cambodia's capacity to maintain regional peace, security, and humanitarian operations, including search and rescue missions,” the spokesperson asserted.
Observers have drawn links between this gifting of warships and Ream Naval Base.
They point out that two vessels of the same variant have persistently docked there since December 2023, soon after a new pier at the base became operational.
Satellite imagery analysis by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in the United States backs this up. In an April report, AMTI said the two People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessels have been the only ships to have docked at the new pier.
The vessels spent 93 per cent of their time at the facility - 85 out of 91 days - based on clear satellite imagery. The pier was vacant only during two brief periods, from Jan 15 to Jan 18 and Mar 29 to Mar 30, the report noted.
The connection to Ream has thrust the naval base back into the spotlight. It previously courted controversy after reports alleged a secret agreement granting China a permanent military presence there, as well as claims Beijing would have exclusive use of the facilities.
China and Cambodia have repeatedly denied the allegations.
China is reportedly fully funding the overhaul of Cambodia’s Ream naval base, according to multiple news reports. A Nikkei Asia report in October 2020 noted that plans for the upgrade had been previously disclosed by the China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC Group), a state-owned enterprise.
In a now-removed statement that was seen by the news outlet, MCC Group announced in June 2016 that it had signed a "cooperation framework agreement" with Cambodia’s defence authorities for a "port expansion project".