Rumored Chimaev possibly has extreme anxiety issues.

Every training patner comments how he trains like a madman. Also (when he) fights the same way, with little regard to energy management.

I'm afraid that his anxiety got to a point he seems to have a breakdown when the fight is getting close, so he panics dealing with any adversity like food poisoning or whatever that was (and he recovered quickly).

He also has a tendency to talk about retirement, as if things got suffocating and unbearable to him, clear sign of anxiety.

Maybe Therapy Chimaev is the legendary fighter we will never have.
 
I did see something about how hes been scheduled for 4/5 main events but they've all been cancelled for one reason or another
 
Might actually have been better if he lost against Gilbert or Kamaru and got that loss out of the way. Before those fights he probably thought no one could beat him but both those fights were a real struggle for him and super close so he probably realizes he isn't invincible now which could lead to him being afraid to lose. Of course this is all mere speculation and anxiety might have nothing to do with it
 
Might be that or might be that he is not willing to chill during the last weeks off prep when he is cutting weight.

He looks like the type of dude that think they can't outwork recovery.
 
He has a shit immune system that got more fucked up by Covid

He then proceeds to overtrain every camp which flares up his issues

By weight cut time he always ended up diededing rip o_Oo_O

Its not that hard to get
 
I tink u projectin' fam stay on di grind you got dis broski 🙏☝️
 
I do believe, as someone who struggles with panic attacks, that there could be validity to this theory.

Perhaps he would be best served taking short-notice opportunities instead of 12-week fight camps where the stress & anxiety can avalanche upon him given more time. It seemed to work initially when he burst onto the scene.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Might be that or might be that he is not willing to chill during the last weeks off prep when he is cutting weight.

He looks like the type of dude that think they can't outwork recovery.
U might be right on the money

Here's a timestamped clip from fight week against Burns

 
Therapy Chimaev 😂 😭 😂

GSP benefitted greatly from sports psychology. You’re not wrong. All that said, he likely wouldn’t be effective as a soldier for these reasons. It takes a different kind of mental fortitude to trade bullets and watch your buddies die. This is why I still chuckle when I think of rat boy’s post fight speech where he proclaimed that he’d be happy to pick up a rifle. And then there’s the ginger one eyed willy wearing a camo keffiyeh looking like he’d fit right in one of those cave videos, or the training videos where they’re hurriedly traversing a set of monkey bars in the desert. These guys really are an interesting addition to the MMA landscape.
 
Last edited:
TheBulge said:
On top of all that, he has to dance for his life every time he has to visit Kadyrov.
RoyJonesJr said:
He has a shit immune system that got more fucked up by Covid

He then proceeds to overtrain every camp which flares up his issues

By weight cut time he always ended up diededing rip o_Oo_O

Its not that hard to get
The thing is: his overtraining and lack of common sense may be linked to anxiety.
 
