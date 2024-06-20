Human Bass
Every training patner comments how he trains like a madman. Also (when he) fights the same way, with little regard to energy management.
I'm afraid that his anxiety got to a point he seems to have a breakdown when the fight is getting close, so he panics dealing with any adversity like food poisoning or whatever that was (and he recovered quickly).
He also has a tendency to talk about retirement, as if things got suffocating and unbearable to him, clear sign of anxiety.
Maybe Therapy Chimaev is the legendary fighter we will never have.
