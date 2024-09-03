Charlie Murphy's best story that never made it to air

blaseblase
If you are a fan of The Chappelle Show and remember his stories about Rick James and Prince, this is worth checking out. It's just him talking in front of a green screen, no re-enactment by Chappelle.
The name is censored but internet sleuths over the years have sussed out that he was talking about Clint Smith, a friend of Eddie's who was in Coming to America , as well as it's sequel:
