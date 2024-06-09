Gio said:



Such a shame coz you're one of our best new posters. You remind me a lot of @Vulcan

I mean, your assumption or anyone's assumption doesn't necessarily mean it's the truth. Like I said, it was mentioned that the doctors aren't gonna clear him so he had no choice. There's absolutely no proof of ducking in that video.

Not 100% sure who that is, but again this is all opinion-based its not based on complete "fact".It's truly if you believe that interaction was because he couldn't fight or if he didn't want to fight Islam(with his immediate "Against Islam" comment). Yeah the doctors apparently said he can't train for 10 days, but UFC 295 was over a month or so later which leaves enough time for a short camp to a fight for the title which most if not all fighters would take especially with someone who was just coming off a fight(In Islam).As i'm assuming this is right after UFC 294 and Jones pulling out.You can remove the thread if it's too opinion-based, not a concrete fan of Islam or Oliviera (I'm a Max fan and want him to win the LW belt).So it isn't a shot at Oliviera, but moreso my belief he dodged Islam after this video.