Media Charles Oliviera Was DUCKING Fight vs Islam Makhachev In UFC BTS Footage

Was the cut prior to UFC 294, but when he offered to fight at UFC 295
He Said: "Against Islam? Then no i can't fight" but was willing to fight anyone else with it.
it cant not be ducking right?

 
0:45

He was not cleared by the doctors and they said no contact for 10 days. Why the clickbait title TS? @Black9
it was right after UFC 294 Islam vs Volk with UFC 295 a month later and the way the interaction went it seemed like he would have been willing to fight if it was anyone but Islam. For the fact they even offered him the fight as well means he would have had enough time for a short-notice fight even with 10 days according to the interaction between Dana/Hunter.

"Against Islam?" was his first comment out the gate too, not that he can't or the doctors wouldn't let him. Again this is all opinion-based.
 
it was right after UFC 294 Islam vs Volk with UFC 295 a month later and the way the interaction went it seemed like he would have been willing to fight if it was anyone but Islam. For the fact they even offered him the fight as well means he would have had enough time for a short-notice fight even with 10 days according to the interaction between Dana/Hunter.

"Against Islam?" was his first comment out the gate too, not that he can't or the doctors wouldn't let him. Again this is all opinion-based.

"Against Islam?" was his first comment out the gate too, not that he can't or the doctors wouldn't let him. Again this is all opinion-based.
So, your thread title is 100% bullshit? Got it.
 
it was right after UFC 294 Islam vs Volk with UFC 295 a month later and the way the interaction went it seemed like he would have been willing to fight if it was anyone but Islam. For the fact they even offered him the fight as well means he would have had enough time for a short-notice fight even with 10 days.

"Against Islam?" was his first comment out the gate too, not that he can't or the doctors wouldn't let him. Again this is all opinion-based.

"Against Islam?" was his first comment out the gate too, not that he can't or the doctors wouldn't let him. Again this is all opinion-based.
I mean, your assumption or anyone's assumption doesn't necessarily mean it's the truth. Like I said, it was mentioned that the doctors aren't gonna clear him so he had no choice. There's absolutely no proof of ducking in that video.

Such a shame coz you're one of our best new posters. You remind me a lot of @Vulcan
 
I mean, your assumption or anyone's assumption doesn't necessarily mean it's the truth. Like I said, it was mentioned that the doctors aren't gonna clear him so he had no choice. There's absolutely no proof of ducking in that video.

Such a shame coz you're one of our best new posters. You remind me a lot of @Vulcan

Such a shame coz you're one of our best new posters. You remind me a lot of @Vulcan
Not 100% sure who that is, but again this is all opinion-based its not based on complete "fact".

It's truly if you believe that interaction was because he couldn't fight or if he didn't want to fight Islam(with his immediate "Against Islam" comment). Yeah the doctors apparently said he can't train for 10 days, but UFC 295 was over a month or so later which leaves enough time for a short camp to a fight for the title which most if not all fighters would take especially with someone who was just coming off a fight(In Islam).
As i'm assuming this is right after UFC 294 and Jones pulling out.

You can remove the thread if it's too opinion-based, not a concrete fan of Islam or Oliviera (I'm a Max fan and want him to win the LW belt).
So it isn't a shot at Oliviera, but moreso my belief he dodged Islam after this video.
 
Uh oh. The Dagi fan base can be insufferable and excuse-laden. I'm one; is what it is.
If there's one fan base that can be more toxic it's Charles's. I've never seen so many non English speakers cry so fucking hard in English. Literal tears. I mean Charles is freaking AWESOME, he deserves better than what's about to be said in his defense in this thread. Get ready to be dragged TS.

As far as the video the edit does make it seem like he said No after hearing it would be Islam but there's clearly an entire conversation we don't hear. Now, if this roles were reversed the Charles fan boys would swear on the cross Islam was ducking. But good luck homey. They comin for u! lol
 
What a load of misleading nonsense… This slander against Charles will not be tolerated.


Charles hasn't been vocal at all about getting the rematch with Islam. After he pulled out with the cut, you'd think he would've waited to get that fight back instead of fighting Arman.

But then again Islam beat him up in every area during their fight, so it's understandable he doesn't want that again. Charles has nothing for islam.
 
i don't like people that lie, Charles didn't say i would fight anyone but Islam.

Don't fighter bash, this coming from one of Islam biggest fans.
 
I mean, your assumption or anyone's assumption doesn't necessarily mean it's the truth. Like I said, it was mentioned that the doctors aren't gonna clear him so he had no choice. There's absolutely no proof of ducking in that video.

Such a shame coz you're one of our best new posters. You remind me a lot of @Vulcan

Such a shame coz you're one of our best new posters. You remind me a lot of @Vulcan
If you want to stick to the facts from the video: There's absolutely no proof of Doctors saying anything in that video. We don't even hear Charles saying it, no translation, no subs-titles, nothing. What we hear is a third hand account (not Dr, not Charles/coaches, not his team) but a UFC employee restate the rationale.

And call me crazy but how the fuck is Dana not making that call to Charles? Like that's your LW Champ, #1 P4P, and one of your most popular fighters in history and you're trying to put it together on short notice.
So here's another fact from the video: Dana either sucks at his job or sucks at delegating b/c that was not the time.
 
If you want to stick to the facts from the video: There's absolutely no proof of Doctors saying anything in that video. We don't even hear Charles saying it, no translation, no subs-titles, nothing. What we hear is a third hand account (not Dr, not Charles/coaches, not his team) but a UFC employee restate the rationale.

And call me crazy but how the fuck is Dana not making that call to Charles? Like that's your LW Champ, #1 P4P, and one of your most popular fighters in history and you're trying to put it together on short notice.
So here's another fact from the video: Dana either sucks at his job or sucks at delegating b/c that was not the time.
Leon also said no to a short notice fight vs Usman, guess he was ducking too.

Stuff like that just means that they actually want to win the belt, not just take a paycheck, so they want to prepare properly for the champ.
 
