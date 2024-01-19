Crime Charges Re-Filed against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' Shooting. (Update: Armorer's Trial Started)

www.yahoo.com

Alec Baldwin Indicted on Manslaughter Charge in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin has been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, as prosecutors once again seek to hold the actor accountable for the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin, 65, was initially charged in the case in January 2023. But the charges were dropped three months...
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

After previously dropping the charges until they were able to investigate the firearm, involuntary manslaughter charges have been filed against Alec Baldwin, again.

This is coming on the heels of the news that the armorer will begin her own trial on Feb. 21. She has still yet to give any reason as to how live rounds ended up on the movie set.

I think one of the biggest things is that the FBI Damaged the gun during their testing, which seemingly came back inconclusive, so the gun was 'put back together' and then determined that it was functioning properly. If they fixed it... how can they tell what it did prior to being broken?
 
fungi said:
Double jeopardy?

P.s. If he gets the chair, I won't cry though...
He hasn't gone to trial yet.

He should be held civilly liable due to severe neglect. But there was no intent, so no murder. Manslaughter at best... shakey though.

But was there a law that was actually broken? I can't say. Just a horrible accident to due severe incompetence, negligence and not following safety protocols.

Plaster him with a massive settlement to the victim's family.

I'm not a fan of the guy's politics... but I don't think he's a bad guy. Maybe a goofball lefty at times.
 
He's a proper cunt.
I'd pay $100 to punch him in his cunty face.
Well, whatever. Can't give much more shit about that dipshit.
 
Might meet the grounds for negligent homicide. But agreed that the civil trial is where he should really pay.
 
I think Alec deserves a punch in the face as much as anyone but I don't think he should be charged with anything here.

If they give two actors guns supposedly with blanks for a western shootout and one of the guns has a live round in it that kills the other actor, is it really the actors fault that shot the gun? It's the fault of the armorer. If the actor was responsible for ensuring that the gun was completely safe before firing it, then the actor would have to be an actor and an armorer.
 
He obviously never learned the four rules of gun safety

1. Always have the gun loaded
2. Always point the gun at things you want to destroy
3. Always want to destroy the thing behind the first thing you want to destroy
4. Never put your finger on the trigger
 
Wasn't the issue that there was a live round in the gun? Regardless if it mis-fired or not. That's the far bigger issue.
 
I think, once most of it comes down to it, it's going to be that he's a producer on a production that cut corners when it came to safety and he should've known better.
 
RoastBeast said:
I think Alec deserves a punch in the face as much as anyone but I don't think he should be charged with anything here.

If they give two actors guns supposedly with blanks for a western shootout and one of the guns has a live round in it that kills the other actor, is it really the actors fault that shot the gun? It's the fault of the armorer. If the actor was responsible for ensuring that the gun was completely safe before firing it, then the actor would have to be an actor and an armorer.
He wasn't just an actor. He had a role in running the whole thing.
 
RoastBeast said:
I think Alec deserves a punch in the face as much as anyone but I don't think he should be charged with anything here.

If they give two actors guns supposedly with blanks for a western shootout and one of the guns has a live round in it that kills the other actor, is it really the actors fault that shot the gun? It's the fault of the armorer. If the actor was responsible for ensuring that the gun was completely safe before firing it, then the actor would have to be an actor and an armorer.
It isn't being overly stated yet, but I'm pretty sure he's being more charged as a producer, than the actor.

www.foxnews.com

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ shooting: ‘Cutting corners’ on weapon safety is 'a recipe for disaster,' says expert

Weapons armor Bryan W. Carpenter said studios "cutting corners" on safety is an ongoing issue amid the tragic "Rust" accident.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com

'Problems were already plaguing the "Rust" production before Baldwin, 63, fired the fatal shot. Hours before, a camera crew for the movie walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns.'
 
How does this still happen in a post Brandon Lee world?


That shit should have scarred everyone in the movie industry.

Well it did at one point. I guess mfers became complacent again.

Shit.
 
RoastBeast said:
I think Alec deserves a punch in the face as much as anyone but I don't think he should be charged with anything here.

If they give two actors guns supposedly with blanks for a western shootout and one of the guns has a live round in it that kills the other actor, is it really the actors fault that shot the gun? It's the fault of the armorer. If the actor was responsible for ensuring that the gun was completely safe before firing it, then the actor would have to be an actor and an armorer.
He's a producer on the film as well.
 
