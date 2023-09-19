Chappelle's Show is not funny

Cherry Brigand
I've only recently discovered Dave Chappelle in the past few years thanks to his excellent Netflix specials. I can't think of anyone whose delivery is as good as his and his way of telling a story and mixing opinion with comedy is unmatched.
So I went back to watch his old Comedy Central show. It is not funny. Like. Barely a chuckle not funny. Like, this is painfully stupid not funny. Perhaps it was hilarious when it was cutting-edge 20 years ago, but...
I do remember the Wayne Brady skit being hilarious, but about 9 eps into the first season and I'm quite disappointed.
I welcome your derision and I hope not to be banned.
TLDR: Cheers to Chappelle's stand-up. Jeers to his Comedy Central show.
