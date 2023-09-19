Chappelle's Show is not funny

Cherry Brigand

Cherry Brigand

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Sep 9, 2009
Messages
9,687
Reaction score
21,496
I've only recently discovered Dave Chappelle in the past few years thanks to his excellent Netflix specials. I can't think of anyone whose delivery is as good as his and his way of telling a story and mixing opinion with comedy is unmatched.

So I went back to watch his old Comedy Central show. It is not funny. Like. Barely a chuckle not funny. Like, this is painfully stupid not funny. Perhaps it was hilarious when it was cutting-edge 20 years ago, but...

I do remember the Wayne Brady skit being hilarious, but about 9 eps into the first season and I'm quite disappointed.

I welcome your derision and I hope not to be banned.

TLDR: Cheers to Chappelle's stand-up. Jeers to his Comedy Central show.
 
I don't think he's that funny too. He's a smart guy no doubt and he can speak very well. I remember his speech to Jon Stewart. What a brilliant speech that was.

As for his jokes, he's alright. Just not my cup of tea I guess.
 
Yeah "dated" is the best way to describe Chappelle. I can see why he got the praise he got when he got it. But today with meme culture hes very ordinary.

Could argue he was the best stand up comedian like the kind who perform at a comedy club but that's like the laugh track sitcom at this point. He can't compete with comedians who know meme culture.
 
I still think it is funny but it has been copied since.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ruv
ferrisjso said:
Yeah "dated" is the best way to describe Chappelle. I can see why he got the praise he got when he got it. But today with meme culture hes very ordinary.

Could argue he was the best stand up comedian like the kind who perform at a comedy club but that's like the laugh track sitcom at this point. He can't compete with comedians who know meme culture.
Click to expand...

Show me some of these funny "meme" comedians of which you speak.
 
I was like 13 years old when he was doing his thing on the show. You're probably right, it's not as funny as it once was if you go back and re watch it.

His stand up is pretty decent still.
 
The Chapelle show was amazing. To me it was the best sketch comedy show I ever watched.

The Black-White Supremacist skit was hilarious and that Deaf Rapper Fisticuffs skit was great as well, there were so many other great skits:
-True Hollywood Story Rick James
-Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Story Prince
-Slow motion skit
-Making the Band
-Player Haters Ball
and many more that I haven't seen in a while.
 
Ruv said:
The Chapelle show was amazing. To me it was the best sketch comedy show I ever watched.

The Black-White Supremacist skit was hilarious and that Deaf Rapper Fisticuffs skit was great as well, there were so many other great skits:
-True Hollywood Story Rick James
-Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Story Prince
-Slow motion skit
-Making the Band
-Player Haters Ball
and many more that I haven't seen in a while.
Click to expand...

yup, forgot these too.

I love how he threw in a random Asian pimp. just brilliant.
 
I don't find comedy to cause stomach hurting laughter. Its just something lighter hearted and upbeat to watch. Only a couple movies caused me to laugh throughout. That said, you're right. The show is full of content that just seems like amateur hour. Guess its not just for me. During that time, Reno 911 was my go to show on comedy central. They even made a movie of the show.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,753
Messages
56,005,650
Members
175,030
Latest member
Remik89

Share this page

Back
Top