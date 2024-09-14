sanguinius said: What a waste of time and effort. Chandler doesn’t have a ton years left to fight ant an high level and he just threw out several. Click to expand...

He threw away 22 months, and if we're being real he probably should've sat out at least 12-14 of those to recover his brain. The Oliveira/Gaethje/Poirier run was brutal, and that's not factoring in the Pitbull KO, the Brooks KO, the Eddie wars, & all the gym brawling.If he can get back in there at MSG or Vegas in DEC it's not that big of a deal. Paddy, Colby, Masvidal, or some big name will likely be given to him. Would be hilarious if the UFC gives him a non-star like Gamrot or Fiziev though