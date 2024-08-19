Chad Dricus has spoken: "If Izzy stiffens you like that, trust me, you don't want to be in there with me"

DDP is right. Pereira left MW divison on a stretcher.

maxresdefault.jpg
 
At MW Driscuss wins but at LHW Perreira wins
 
Doesn't really matter what weight class, DDP will just try to grind Alex and fight heavy, and Alex will hunt the chin.

Israel was finding it and I think Pereira does too... but he just hits harder. I don't like DDP's odds of going 25 minutes eating shots and leg kicks from Pereira, especially at 205. He might talk the talk to sell the fight, but I don't think squaring off against Alex is something DDP would actually do. If for whatever reason they did ever meet up, DDP better hope that fight goes down at 185 and that Poatan has a bad weight cut.
 
To be fair Izzy is damaged goods since the Pereira fight.


Also DDP shouldn’t be chirping when a guy like pillow fisted Brad Tavares melted his chin multiple times in a single fight. As did WW Darren Till. DDP’s striking defense is horrible.
 
Fact Checker said:
To be fair Izzy is damaged goods since the Pereira fight.


Also DDP shouldn’t be chirping when a guy like pillow fisted Brad Tavares melted his chin multiple times in a single fight. As did WW Darren Till. DDP’s striking defense is horrible.
Click to expand...

You are the biggest Pereira nuthugger on this website. Dude is a boring bloke with no personality, why are you so obsessed with him?
 
Would watch. Alex has a very different style than Izzy, with much more power in his hands. But the weight cut seems to make him more chinny, so Dricus could spark him out. Would be a fun scrap imo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Davidjacksonjones
  • Poll
Who will you be supporting to win between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya and why?
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
1K
ArchGoat
ArchGoat
ExitLUPin
Stylistically Cannonier is a bad matchup for Dricus
Replies
14
Views
278
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Arm Barbarian
Media Dricus to Izzy - "Stop searching for my willy on the internet, it's weird."
Replies
14
Views
533
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
GiganticMeat
Is there any point in Izzy trying to gain weight?
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
SalvadorAllende
SalvadorAllende
Chael_Sonnen
Now do you all agree that Dricus's striking is elite? (Also I told you so)
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
2K
NoStoneUnturned
N

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,545
Messages
56,058,402
Members
175,051
Latest member
mashel

Share this page

Back
Top