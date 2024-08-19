Chad Dricus has spoken: "If Izzy stiffens you like that, trust me, you don't want to be in there with me"

Doesn't really matter what weight class, DDP will just try to grind Alex and fight heavy, and Alex will hunt the chin.



Israel was finding it and I think Pereira does too... but he just hits harder. I don't like DDP's odds of going 25 minutes eating shots and leg kicks from Pereira, especially at 205. He might talk the talk to sell the fight, but I don't think squaring off against Alex is something DDP would actually do. If for whatever reason they did ever meet up, DDP better hope that fight goes down at 185 and that Poatan has a bad weight cut.