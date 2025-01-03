Media Cerrone’s Greatest Comeback

He would think in bosnia there are mines everywhere and people are fighting and starving fighting over a samich 😁😅
 
Wtf Donald did it without anestesia dude is craaaazy. I did it with and it was unpleasant. I took likd 10 anestesia iniections cause it wore of.
 
Was he paid to get it done?

Otherwise I really don't understand why he got it done.

Especially when he said 'I'll shave it anyway'


Whole thing just seems so bizarre to me.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
a sherdogger with an artificial hairline? 😡
Click to expand...
Yeah there was a whole thread with my swolen face and ripped head not sure if I deleted all pics. On my old phone can show you them when I got em. My eye closed from swelling the third morning. I actually skipped 1 med that might been antinswelling, cause drugs ain't cool. Also gave me 1 pain med which I lost in the hotel. And had no pain the next day just right after some nothing too bad. But sleeping is bad cause they give you some beck pillow which I lay of middle of night cause my spine can't relax with it.

I gotta do a second one to get good results. They couldn't finishe everything.

If I want to. I think eventually.
 
Click to expand...
That clinic gives it for free to celebs cause they are big on isntagram where they promote themselves.

He provably saved 10k.

I got it for 1.5k also turkish doctors but in Bosnia.
 
Click to expand...

A bald head with a normal hairline looks a lot different/better than with bad Norwood.
 
imagine being a celebrity and paying for some trash turkey clinic instead of local
 
It's not the 7 hours procedure it's looking like a clown for weeks after it. You can't even shave it, forbiden. Also I was instructed to nof cover it. Basically looked like a 🤡 and didn't go out for 5 days. And looked like a clown for several weeks cause it takes long to grow. If I did it again it would be easy cause now my hair can cover it quicker.
 
Being bald or not is a choice at this point for guys who can afford it.
 
Sooooooo.....
connor bought him a hair transplant for taking a dive.....
I would have stayed bald and kept my self respect, But that's just me...
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
I'm not sure what that even means! lol
Click to expand...

With a clean shave if your hairline is intact your head color is all “the same color” and uniform rather than being darker around the sides/back and lighter up top where the hair is missing. Bald Poatan is the perfect example, his hairline is fine and you can see the outline.

I graduated with a PhD in Hairology from The University of Sherdog bruh.
 
GOATS

Jones - Bald
GSP - Bald
Fedor - Buzz
Anderson - Bald
DJ - Bald



Michael GOAT Jordan - Bald

Stone Freaking Cold - Bald
 
haj02 said:
The city that some of the greatest empires in history fought over and Cerrone expected a third world shit hole, what a dunce.
Click to expand...

Even after seeing how world class the facilities were (his own words) he refused anaesthetic because he thought they would steal his organs...

This video has made me think a lot less of Mr Cerrone
 
Sad to see a former top 5 best fighter in the world being so insecure about himself, between the TRT, the hair transplant and the unnecessary comeback at 41 yo.
 
