Don’t get ripped off by these companies... their entire business model is based off preying on people’s ignorance on the subject. They will take 20bucks wholesale worth of raw cbd flower and then turn it into a tincture and sell it for 60-80 bucks. Just buy the cbd flower and make the tincture yourself and save $$$!!



The same goes for THC edibles as well as cbd. Don’t buy a pot brownie for 20 bucks at the marijuana dispensary. Instead buy 20 bucks worth of raw pot and then make 10+ damn brownies yourself for the same price.



to give you an idea of how much they are ripping you off with these products... just do the simple math. An 8th oz of cbd flower should cost about 20 bucks. Let’s say it is 20 percent cbd.. that would be roughly 700 mg of cbd for about 20 bucks (8th oz =3500 mg. Multiplied by 20 percent=700)...now go look at cbd product prices. How much does a 700 mg cbd tincture cost? 50- 60 bucks? 80 bucks? 100 bucks?



Their markup for cooking raw flower into edibles and sublinguals is highway robbery. Making your own is the way to go