Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Nov 28, 2006
Messages
43,449
Reaction score
4,190
kind of a random question, and not really meant to create a huge discussion, but i have a question that maybe someone can answer. i just recently found out that a few houses to my right there is a cbd dispensary. if you walk in front of the house, there is no sign of it being there. when you go on google maps to find information, there's nothing. no phone number, no website, nothing. if you look at the store hours and it's busy times, like five of the seven days shows it consistently being busy at the hours of midnight to like 4am. i'm almost tempted to see if people are walking into that house at that time of the night lol.

anyway, is this a common thing for cbd dispensaries to be open so late?
 
12am to 4am... definitely selling more than CBD
 
My childhood friend and his wife started and run Your CBD Store which is the largest CBD store chain in the US
and which sells only their brand of CBD products, SunMed. Dude rolling in dough and set for life.

Unfortunately for many of their franchisees though about half of their 800 original stores have shut down already
and they've probably lost everything.

He was the number one Kirby vacuum distributor in the world before that. Can you say pyramid schemer?
 
