Cats Showing Love

Initially, the idea of receiving affection from lionesses sounds amazing and I would personally love it.
I would feel like Marc Singer in the 1982 film "The Beast Master".
But you can't forget that situations like this can escalate rapidly in the company of such formidable creatures.
If you've ever had a house cat, you're aware they can throw a tantrum out of nowhere, and even they can cause some damage. But when it comes to lions... bad news bears.
As we say in Sweden... Var försiktig. (be careful)
Reminds me of these two dudes with goofy hairdos.
Reminds me of these two dudes with goofy hairdos.
Isa does the same thing but he steals your wallet
I’ve never understood this one… This dude owns Lucifer’s cat.
Understood. Remembering Way Back, one super-rare time I was broke, I allowed an L.A. 9 to continuously service me so I'd go with her on a 2 week vacation spent at The Hilton in Belize.Hey, I gotta get snack monies somehow..
I’ve never understood this one… This dude owns Lucifer’s cat.