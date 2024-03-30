Cats Showing Love

Adorable.



Our cat is a little like that. He likes people, at least people he knows. He has a bit of stranger danger feelings with people who are new.



Not a cat but a dog, my parents are taking care of a neighbors dog while they are gone for the week. The dog is a little overly affectionate, at least i found this to be the case yesterday. I couldn't get the dog to leave me alone! It was a bit to much. And As a result of the neighbors dog staying with my parents, i'm taking care of the family cat at my place, and he is giving me lots of love. Thankfully the cats can only give so much, then he tires out and needs a nap.



I'm hoping this all works out in the end. I was explaining to the cat yesterday that since he is vacationing at my house for the week I heard a dog has begun to squat at his house. Hopefully the dog can be evicted. We live in Florida and they recently passed new squatter laws.