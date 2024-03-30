Cats Showing Love

Initially, the idea of receiving affection from lionesses sounds amazing and I would personally love it.

I would feel like Marc Singer in the 1982 film "The Beast Master".

But you can't forget that situations like this can escalate rapidly in the company of such formidable creatures.

If you've ever had a house cat, you're aware they can throw a tantrum out of nowhere, and even they can cause some damage. But when it comes to lions... bad news bears.

As we say in Sweden... Var försiktig. (be careful)
 
subtlySteve said:
Bond between caring people and wildlife is great for both - with caution.
 
That’s nice. Thing was getting a little nibble on her head though. No thanks
 
I’ve never understood this one… This dude owns Lucifer’s cat.
 
Adorable.

Our cat is a little like that. He likes people, at least people he knows. He has a bit of stranger danger feelings with people who are new.

Not a cat but a dog, my parents are taking care of a neighbors dog while they are gone for the week. The dog is a little overly affectionate, at least i found this to be the case yesterday. I couldn't get the dog to leave me alone! It was a bit to much. And As a result of the neighbors dog staying with my parents, i'm taking care of the family cat at my place, and he is giving me lots of love. Thankfully the cats can only give so much, then he tires out and needs a nap.

I'm hoping this all works out in the end. I was explaining to the cat yesterday that since he is vacationing at my house for the week I heard a dog has begun to squat at his house. Hopefully the dog can be evicted. We live in Florida and they recently passed new squatter laws.
 
I get enough love, no thanks.
lion-baby.gif
 
lsa said:
Hey, I gotta get snack monies somehow..
Understood. Remembering Way Back, one super-rare time I was broke, I allowed an L.A. 9 to continuously service me so I'd go with her on a 2 week vacation spent at The Hilton in Belize. :)

BTW, does anyone want a deal on some ocean front property in the mid-West?
 
DaleBoca said:
I’ve never understood this one… This dude owns Lucifer’s cat.
The problem with that cat is that dude basically instigates him to get internet views. A couple own Pumba and he likes the woman a lot more.

And yeah hillarious the Isa cameo at 0.12.
 
