Catch Wrestling United

I think the word 'united' for these threads is not entirely accurate.
 
Fun video of Brian Ebersole, you can see him demo'ing some leg attacks at the begining and toward the end that I'm sure he picked up from Frank Shamrock.

 
damn, what happened this time?
Just noticing,once again, this thread is reset to zero,page 1.
 
invisible colla said:
damn, what happened this time?
Just noticing,once again, this thread is reset to zero,page 1.
Threads with over a thousand posts in them are locked as they put strain on the servers.

The old versions of the threads still exist, you'll find them linked in the opening post.
 
pretty cool!

calvary chapel is a high school here in orange county, but a lot of the alumni go onto D1 schools and then come back and train, they often bring in guys from the national team and whatnot. they also have a kids program so they produce BADASS wrestlers. I started training there 6th-11th grade and i wrestled against olympians, people on various national teams etc. at one point tito ortiz used to drive over from huntington and go against their guys, they had high school seniors who went even on takedowns with him their coaching staff is good enough that one of their coaches (jacob herman) in the video is the head coach at kings MMA now just some background in case you guys were curious about where hes training. he isnt lying when he says its intense, there were days during summer where he wrestled for 6-8 hours straight. also Joe Williams who is on bellator's fight master trained/trains there as well.
Hammer Locks are often available and completely neglected. One of the main UFC fights for example last night guy was turned with his right arm behind him stuck on the ground, and top man's rt hand was right next to it there for the grabbing. Ain't No Thing But a Chicken Wing!


Thought....while Frank Mir is a bit too comfortable going to his back, his seeing a limb and going to rip him, Hook It, in devastating fashion has always made him seem more Catch to me then BJJ and he started as a wrestler.

While Josh could win punching on the feet, or GnP punches, I think Mir could possibly Hook Josh...........

Can one consider Frank Mir a modern Catch Wrestler? While I believe their should be wanting to be on top with gravity and grinding people, his approach to the sub game has always seemed Catch to me............................
 
well he did recently claim to be more Catch than Josh B.
 
The mma gym I just started training at just banned leglocks, and this is during my trial period. They banned leglocks cause one of their guys got his leg destroyed in an mma fight by a leglock (dont know which specific one) and the head instructor thinks their cheap..... I tried to be more open minded and make my no-gi experience as close to CACC as I can, but that rule just took a blow to it. Ugh, why cant there be more wrestling and catch in my area!!!!!!
 
You cannot seriously consider yourself a cacc guy if you like beeing on your back, it's a non-sense.

Catch wrestling = wrestling + sub, and wrestler dont go on their back.

So, my short answer is NO.
 
So he thinks the way to avoid leglock injuries is to make his students worse at leglocks (which they surely will be without training them)? That's asinine.

Change school.
 
Most of the time, trying to escape without knowing what's going on lead to injuries.

So, like you said, if they know nothing about leg lock...
 
If you want to REALLY Know leglocks Pick up Gokor's 5 DVD Set....not just saying that because I am currently a Gokor guy, but they are great!

Any1 Watch my biggest support Dennis Hallman's fight tonight vs Hornbuckle?
He went for the Crucifix armbar I did briefly in this vid (and had he gone for the roll to elbows to Nasty neck crank I show on seminar dvd would have been even sweeter), in guard did the seatbelt to punches which can turn into Hammer lock if you break the guard like I was talking etc. and could have done a 2nd time by posturing up and in when Hornbuckle went for the Double wrist lock again. Cool to see these positions only two days after filming, and from one of my big supporters that loves my stuff.

Congrats to Hallman, true vet and great grappler!
 
