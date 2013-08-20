Catch Wrestling United

calvary chapel is a high school here in orange county, but a lot of the alumni go onto D1 schools and then come back and train, they often bring in guys from the national team and whatnot. they also have a kids program so they produce BADASS wrestlers. I started training there 6th-11th grade and i wrestled against olympians, people on various national teams etc. at one point tito ortiz used to drive over from huntington and go against their guys, they had high school seniors who went even on takedowns with him their coaching staff is good enough that one of their coaches (jacob herman) in the video is the head coach at kings MMA now just some background in case you guys were curious about where hes training. he isnt lying when he says its intense, there were days during summer where he wrestled for 6-8 hours straight. also Joe Williams who is on bellator's fight master trained/trains there as well.