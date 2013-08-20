Catch Wrestling United

Bullitt68
Thanks title fight! I should start training in Submission Wrestling soon, ill have to read this when I start.Repost of article on breaking your opponent http://dunelandwrestlingclub.org/includes/Steve%20Fraser%27s%2012%20Ways%20to%20Break%20Your%20Opponent.pdf
invisible colla
damn, what happened this time?
Eh?
Just noticing,once again, this thread is reset to zero,page 1.
calvary chapel is a high school here in orange county, but a lot of the alumni go onto D1 schools and then come back and train, they often bring in guys from the national team and whatnot. they also have a kids program so they produce BADASS wrestlers. I started training there 6th-11th grade and i wrestled against olympians, people on various national teams etc. at one point tito ortiz used to drive over from huntington and go against their guys, they had high school seniors who went even on takedowns with him their coaching staff is good enough that one of their coaches (jacob herman) in the video is the head coach at kings MMA now just some background in case you guys were curious about where hes training. he isnt lying when he says its intense, there were days during summer where he wrestled for 6-8 hours straight. also Joe Williams who is on bellator's fight master trained/trains there as well.
Can one consider Frank Mir a modern Catch Wrestler? While I believe their should be wanting to be on top with gravity and grinding people, his approach to the sub game has always seemed Catch to me............................
Hammer Locks are often available and completely neglected. One of the main UFC fights for example last night guy was turned with his right arm behind him stuck on the ground, and top man's rt hand was right next to it there for the grabbing. Ain't No Thing But a Chicken Wing!
Thought....while Frank Mir is a bit too comfortable going to his back, his seeing a limb and going to rip him, Hook It, in devastating fashion has always made him seem more Catch to me then BJJ and he started as a wrestler.
While Josh could win punching on the feet, or GnP punches, I think Mir could possibly Hook Josh...........
So he thinks the way to avoid leglock injuries is to make his students worse at leglocks (which they surely will be without training them)? That's asinine.The mma gym I just started training at just banned leglocks, and this is during my trial period. They banned leglocks cause one of their guys got his leg destroyed in an mma fight by a leglock (dont know which specific one) and the head instructor thinks their cheap..... I tried to be more open minded and make my no-gi experience as close to CACC as I can, but that rule just took a blow to it. Ugh, why cant there be more wrestling and catch in my area!!!!!!
