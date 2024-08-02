Law Castration legislature passed in Louisiana

Finally a state has passed something like this, hopefully more states follow suit and do stuff like this as well.

“Louisiana judges could order surgical castration for people convicted of sex crimes against young children under legislation approved on Monday – and if the Republican governor, Jeff Landry, signs it into law, the state apparently would be the first with such a punishment.

The Republican-controlled state legislature passed the bill giving judges the option to sentence someone to surgical castration after the person has been convicted of certain aggravated sex crimes – including rape, incest and molestation – against a child under 13”

Louisiana legislature passes surgical castration law for sex offenders | Louisiana | The Guardian

If signed by governor, state could surgically castrate people convicted of sex crimes against children younger than 13 years old
Chemical castration is better because it dulls the sense of wanting to rape children. Lobbing a penis off doesn't chemically change your urge to rape and they will find a way to reoffend by any means necessary rather than a penis.
 
djacobox372 said:
So much for conservatives being against government power.

Power to murder it's citizens - Check
Power to force a woman to give birth - Check
Power to cut your nuts off - Check
Power for a president to do anything he wants - Check
At least some convicted paedophiles ask for chemical castration because they really hate that they have the urge to rape kids.
 
fingercuffs said:
At least some convicted paedophiles ask for chemical castration because they really hate that they have the urge to rape kids.
Convinced don’t get them kind of rights around here…
 
syct23 said:
Convinced don’t get them kind of rights around here…
Louis Theroux did a documentary, I forget which state in the US but with prisoners on a paedophile wing in prison. Not denying they're terrible people who commited one of the worst disgusting crimes ever but at least they didn't actually want to be that way and re-offend when they were released. The chemical castration is far more effective and they were willing.
 
fingercuffs said:
I had a wobble with Tell Them You Love Me and definitely Ian Watkins but I really dislike the death penalty.
Eventually we need to stop fucking around. Too many people already with limited space and resources. Too much money for the prison industrial complex, completely wasted on nothing.

Ultra fuckups will need to be dealt with accordingly. People violating others two most basic rights to life (ie murder and rape) should have their privileges revoked without much hesitation.
 
Natural Order said:
Eventually we need to stop fucking around. Too many people already with limited space and resources. Too much money for the prison industrial complex, completely wasted on nothing.

Ultra fuckups will need to be dealt with accordingly. People violating others two most basic rights to life (ie murder and rape) should have their privileges revoked without much hesitation.
I'm really not going to argue that. I nearly threw up when I heard about Ian Watkins, what he had already done and what he was planning to do. I used to really like that band, even went to see them live. I can't say I would lose sleep over any of them getting the death penalty, at least the guys who hate who they are are willing to choose the best chance to not do it again. Again, I think they're disgusting but at least they recognise that.
 
fingercuffs said:
I'm really not going to argue that. I nearly threw up when I heard about Ian Watkins, what he had already done and what he was planning to do. I used to really like that band, even went to see them live. I can't say I would lose sleep over any of them getting the death penalty, at least the guys who hate who they are are willing to choose the best chance to not do it again. Again, I think they're disgusting but at least they recognise that.
How far do you let them go, until you realize their remorse is jut a survival tactic.
 
djacobox372 said:
So much for conservatives being against government power.

Power to murder it's citizens - Check
Power to force a woman to give birth - Check
Power to cut your nuts off - Check
Power for a president to do anything he wants - Check
Why do you have empathy for rapists, murderers and child molesters?
 
djacobox372 said:
So much for conservatives being against government power.

Power to murder it's citizens - Check
Power to force a woman to give birth - Check
Power to cut your nuts off - Check
Power for a president to do anything he wants - Check
I knew some retard would try and make this partisan but i didn't think it'd only be a few comments into the thread.
 
Natural Order said:
Eventually we need to stop fucking around. Too many people already with limited space and resources. Too much money for the prison industrial complex, completely wasted on nothing.

Ultra fuckups will need to be dealt with accordingly. People violating others two most basic rights to life (ie murder and rape) should have their privileges revoked without much hesitation.
I’d expand capital punishment for in every case for:

Murder
Attempted murder
Aggravated Rape
Child Molestation/Rape
Aggregated Child Abuse
Child Pronography
Human Trafficking
 
syct23 said:
How far do you let them go, until you realize their remorse is jut a survival tactic.
They don't get let out of prison early for requesting the chemical castration so I wouldn't think they're asking to have it done for any gain other than hating the temptation of hurting kids again.

Again, I'm not feeling sorry for them, but they recognise their brain isn't right if they have this fucked up urge they wish they didn't have and it's a solution to not have that urge again when they're let out of prison.
 
