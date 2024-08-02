BjPenn2017
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 31, 2016
- Messages
- 10,681
- Reaction score
- 4,213
Finally a state has passed something like this, hopefully more states follow suit and do stuff like this as well.
“Louisiana judges could order surgical castration for people convicted of sex crimes against young children under legislation approved on Monday – and if the Republican governor, Jeff Landry, signs it into law, the state apparently would be the first with such a punishment.
The Republican-controlled state legislature passed the bill giving judges the option to sentence someone to surgical castration after the person has been convicted of certain aggravated sex crimes – including rape, incest and molestation – against a child under 13”
“Louisiana judges could order surgical castration for people convicted of sex crimes against young children under legislation approved on Monday – and if the Republican governor, Jeff Landry, signs it into law, the state apparently would be the first with such a punishment.
The Republican-controlled state legislature passed the bill giving judges the option to sentence someone to surgical castration after the person has been convicted of certain aggravated sex crimes – including rape, incest and molestation – against a child under 13”
Louisiana legislature passes surgical castration law for sex offenders | Louisiana | The Guardian
If signed by governor, state could surgically castrate people convicted of sex crimes against children younger than 13 years old
amp.theguardian.com